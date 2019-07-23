Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Minnesota man hurt at Vinnie's Mud Bog

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

A Fergus Falls, Minnesota, man received unknown serious injuries after being thrown from an Arctic Cat ATV Friday, July 19.

Weston Arntson, 19, was participating in Vinnie’s Mud Bog in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. At 2:04 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident.

Arntson was driving the Arctic Cat. When he made a turn, the vehicle rolled and Arntson was thrown from it.

“(He) was transported by Sanford Air Med to Sanford (Medical Center) in Fargo,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Further information on Arntson’s condition was not available as of 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. The extent of damages to the Arctic Cat was also unknown. Vinnie’s Mud Bog is held at 9536 160th Ave. in Lidgerwood.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Lidgerwood Ambulance, Lidgerwood Fire Department and Sanford Air Med responded at the scene.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments