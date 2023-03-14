The names of two individuals who died Monday, March 13 as a result of a four-vehicle crash near Mooreton, North Dakota, have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. They are Rory Campbell, 45, Wahpeton, and Gerald Wolter, 51, Mantador, North Dakota.
The state highway patrol gave an update Monday afternoon on the incident, which took place at approximately 5:48 a.m. Monday at mile marker 379 on North Dakota Highway 13. That location is approximately a third of a mile west of I-29.
Highway 13 was covered in ice and snow, according to the highway patrol. The types of crashes involved were right angle and side swipe crashes.
Campbell, who drove a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, was not in the car at the scene of the crashes, according to Captain Bryan Niewind, North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Malibu had one passenger. Corey Myers, West Fargo, North Dakota, was unrestrained at the time of the crashes and received serious injuries.
Wolter drove a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado, unoccupied at the time of the crashes. The other vehicles included a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Wade Mund, 50, Wahpeton, and a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by Parker Busse, 27, Lisbon, North Dakota. Both Mund and Busse were restrained at the time of the crashes. Mund received minor injuries and Busse was not injured.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol presented the following narrative:
"The Chevrolet Malibu had been westbound on Highway 13, lost control and became stuck in snow drifts that were along the westbound shoulder," the patrol stated. "The Chevrolet Silverado came upon the Chevrolet Malibu and located two occupants in the Malibu."
Wolter parked his vehicle perpendicular across the roadway, facing south. He had exited his truck and was beginning the process of attaching a tow strap to the Malibu, according to the highway patrol. Campbell had also exited his vehicle and was assisting with the tow strap process.
"While this was on-going, the Ford F150 was westbound on Highway 13 and approached the Silverado and Malibu," the highway patrol stated. "This area is not lighted, and it was dark at the time of the crash. The driver of the Ford did not immediately recognize the vehicles across the roadway."
"When the Ford neared the Silverado, the driver of the Ford recognized the Silverado was in the roadway and swerved right. The Ford struck the Silverado, both pedestrians and the Malibu. The Ford continued west on Highway 13 and side swiped the GMC Sierra," the patrol continued.
"The Ford came to rest in the eastbound lane, facing east. The Silverado came to rest across the east and westbound roadways facing northeast. The Malibu came to rest along the westbound shoulder and westbound roadway facing south. The GMC entered the south ditch and came to rest in the ditch facing east. All vehicles remained upright," the patrol continued.
Campbell and Wolter were both pronounced deceased at the scene. Myers, the passenger in the Malibu, was transported by Sanford AirMed to Sanford Medical Center because he had received serious injuries. Mund was transported by Ambulance Service Inc. to CHI St. Francis Hospital, Breckenridge, Minnesota, before being treated and released.
"Highway 13 was closed between I-29 and Mooreton for approximately four hours during the investigation," the highway patrol stated. "This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol."
In addition to the highway patrol, Ambulance Service Inc. and Sanford AirMed, the Richland County Sheriff's Office and Mooreton Fire Department also responded, according to the highway patrol.