The names of two individuals who died Monday, March 13 as a result of a four-vehicle crash near Mooreton, North Dakota, have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. They are Rory Campbell, 45, Wahpeton, and Gerald Wolter, 51, Mantador, North Dakota.

The state highway patrol gave an update Monday afternoon on the incident, which took place at approximately 5:48 a.m. Monday at mile marker 379 on North Dakota Highway 13. That location is approximately a third of a mile west of I-29.



Tags