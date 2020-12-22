North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to Wahpeton, Fargo and online spring and summer semester 2020 graduates.
The area graduates include Associate in Arts (A.A.) recipients, Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) recipients and Associate in Science (A.S.) recipients.
SPRING 2020 GRADUATES - N.D.
Fairmount: Layne Garner, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Taylar Kloster, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Cassidy Theede, A.A., Liberal Arts
Gwinner: Carter Anderson, A.A.S., Diesel Technology; Jacie Enderson, A.A.S., Business Management; Cole Sweet, A.A.S., Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology
Hankinson: Kaitlyn Hubrig, A.S., Liberal Arts; Race Kath, A.A.S., Agriculture; Benjamin Krump, A.A.S., Agriculture; Branden Skjoiten, Certificate, Information and Communications Technology
Kindred: Jacquelyne Hopewell, Certificate, Information and Communications Technology
Lidgerwood: Chance Buchholz, A.A., Liberal Arts; Jessica Heley, A.A., Liberal Arts; Eli Jelinek, A.A.S., Agriculture; Matthew Peterson, A.A.S., John Deere Tech
Milnor: Hailey Axtman, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Ian Smith, A.A.S., Welding Technology
Wahpeton: Evans Akah, A.A.S., Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Alyssa Amos, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Jonathan Archer, A.A.S., Technical Studies; Kyra Azure, A.S., Liberal Arts; Emma Beyer, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Cassie Boelke, A.A., Liberal Arts; Danica Calderon, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Jacob Christopherson, A.A.S., Electrical Technology; Robert Darling, A.A.S., Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Mason Ennen, A.A., Liberal Arts; Sierra Hansey, A.A., Liberal Arts; Jessica Hendrickson, A.S.N., Associate in Science in Nursing; Andrew Johnson, Certificate, Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Payton Kahler, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Anton Kannenberg, A.S., Liberal Arts; Darrell King, Certificate, Plumbing; Mark Loll, A.A.S., Information and Communications Technology, and Certificate, Information and Communications Technology; Tori McIntosh, A.S., Liberal Arts; Kianna Murry, A.A., Liberal Arts; Malena Phongsavath, A.A., Liberal Arts; Janessa Pote, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Keisha Schock, A.A.S., Practical Nursing; Melonie Schultz, A.A., Liberal Arts; Paige Schultz, A.A., Liberal Arts; Matthew Seedorf, A.A.S., Diesel Technology; Joshua Stanton, A.A.S., Diesel Technology, and A.A.S., Automotive and Diesel Master Technician; Paul West, A.A.S., Agriculture; Noah Wiek, A.A., Liberal Arts; William Witkowski, A.A.S., Business Management
Wyndmere: Aaron Bell, A.A.S., Construction Management Technology; Casey Buskohl, Certificate, Welding Technology; Cassie Orth, A.A.S., Business Management; Garrett Ponzer, A.A.S., Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology
SPRING 2020 GRADUATES - Minn.
Breckenridge: Charles Boldingh, A.A., Liberal Arts; Carter Haugen, A.A.S., Automotive Technology; Hunter Lee, A.A.S., HVAC/R Technology; Allison Lorenz, A.A.S., Occupational Therapy Assistant; Dawson Pedersen, A.A., Liberal Arts; Summer Peterson, A.A.S., Culinary Arts; Dylan Teberg, A.A., Liberal Arts
Doran: Ethan Friederichs, A.A.S., Agriculture
Foxhome: Abbie Neuleib, A.S., Liberal Arts; Elizabeth Ringquist, A.A.S., Practical Nursing
Rothsay: Cody Larson, A.A.S., Robotics, Automation and Mechatronics Technology; Taylor Nosal, A.A.S., Agriculture
Wheaton: Dustin Birchem, A.A.S., Agriculture; Calvin Freeberg, A.A.S., HVAC/R Technology; Alex Johannsen, Certificate, Welding Technology
SUMMER 2020 GRADUATES - N.D.
Hankinson: Shelbi Keller, A.A., Liberal Arts
Lidgerwood: Anna Heley, Certificate, Dental Assisting; Payton Marohl, A.A., Liberal Arts
Wahpeton: Elley Jaskowski, A.A., Liberal Arts; Erica Kubela-Miller, A.A., Liberal Arts; Jessica Luebke, A.A.S., Pharmacy Technician; Jayson Nordick, A.A.S., Emergency Medical Services; Dylan Wolfgram, A.A.S., Building Construction Technology
SUMMER 2020 GRADUATES - Minn.
Wheaton: Madison Otto, A.S., Liberal Arts
Wolverton: Mark O'Shaughnessy, A.A.S., Emergency Medical Services
Founded in 1903, NDSCS is the second oldest two-year comprehensive college in the nation, with locations in Wahpeton and Fargo. The college offers a variety of face-to-face, distance education and online courses, as well as workforce training. NDSCS offers degrees, certificates and diplomas in more than 80 academic options in traditional career and technical studies as well as liberal arts. Additional information can be found online at ndscs.edu.
