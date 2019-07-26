Several Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener program awards ceremony in Fargo, N.D.
Master Gardener is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, works with youth and encourages conservation of natural resources.
Once participants complete 40 hours of classes, they are known as Master
Gardener interns. They must volunteer 48 hours of time during a two-year period on horticultural projects in cooperation with NDSU Extension to become certified Master Gardeners.
Ares residents honored at the awards program were:
Friend of the Extension Master Gardener Program Award: Chandra Langseth, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Richland County — She keeps her stakeholders in the loop, shares research-based information at every opportunity, works hard to identify and arrange volunteer opportunities for Master Gardeners and joins in the Master Gardener volunteer efforts.
Feeding the Hungry Award: Karen Weber of Wahpeton, N.D. — She planted a 10,000-square-foot vegetable garden at the Carmelite Monastery in Wahpeton and donated 895 pounds of fresh produce to the local food pantry.
100 Hour Service Club member — Penny Seifert, Wahpeton (183.5)
200 Hour Service Club member — Karen Weber (328.5).
In 2017, the NDSU Extension Master Gardener program offered a trial course focusing on plant diagnosis. Twenty-three certified Master Gardeners became diagnostic apprentices.
Of those, 13 have completed their training to become Master Gardener diagnosticians. They are: Lila Hlebichuk, Fargo; Annette Kost, Bismarck; Rhonda Miller; Catherine Parks Olsen, Fargo; Diane Gronfur, Bismarck; Diane Heuser, Valley City, N.D.; Lynn Homelvig, Amidon, N.D.; Curt Larson, Forman, N.D.; Lou Ann Lee, Wahpeton; Jessica Marshall, New Town, N.D.; Diane Randle, Maddock, N.D.; Penny Seifert; and Anne Smith.
