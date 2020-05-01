Many of us will be planting our gardens soon. The public is invited to participate in the ND Home Garden Variety Trials.
Over 200 families in North Dakota test promising varieties of vegetables and flowers in their gardens every year for NDSU. Over 200 families have already joined the team this year. We’ve caught up with all the orders and are now looking to grow our team! Everyone is welcome!
The trials are simple. Let’s say you want to try the Burpless Cucumber trial. We will give you two varieties of burpless cucumbers to grow side by side. You tell us which variety matured earlier, produced higher yields and tasted better. We want to know which of the varieties you would recommend to other gardeners. We use this information to make recommendations to gardeners in the future. It’s a great science project for kids, too.
A survey of gardeners last year showed that 92 percent of the gardeners had higher yields and 100 percent of the gardeners would recommend the program to their friends.
We have seeds available for 57 trials. In each trial, you get two packets of seed. Each trial costs $1. Mailing fees are $5 total. Online ordering is available. There is a limit of seven trials per household.
I’ve attached the seed catalog for your convenience. For more information, or to order online, please go to our website www.ag.ndsu.edu/homegardenvarietytrials
