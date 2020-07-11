North Dakota State University Extension will host a three-session online food

preservation class as part of the Field to Fork program.

The dates for the classes and the topics that will be covered are:

July 22: Introduction to food preservation, freezing produce for best quality

July 29: Let’s make jams, jellies and pickles

Aug. 5: Let’s preserve tomatoes and salsa

The sessions will be held online from 2-3 p.m. Central time. The webinars also will be archived for later viewing; however, participating in the live webinar allows participants to interact with the presenter.

Julie Garden-Robinson, professor and Extension food and nutrition specialist, will conduct the hour-long sessions.

“We have noted a lot of interest in gardening this year,” she said. “Successful gardening can result in plenty of produce to enjoy fresh this summer and to preserve for later.

“Unfortunately, much misinformation about food preservation is available online,” she said. “These sessions will provide guidance for safe and delicious products using research-based practices.”

The webinars are free of charge but preregistration is required. The webinars will be held on Zoom. The Field to Fork website has a link to register for the webinars.

Participants will be sent sign-in reminders with the link for viewing. This project is made possible with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

For more information, visit NDSU Extension’s comprehensive Field to Fork website or contact Garden-Robinson at 701-231-7187 or julie.garden-robinson@ndsu.edu.

----

Source: Julie Garden-Robinson, 701-231-7187, julie.garden-robinson@ndsu.edu

Editor: Ellen Crawford, 701-231-5391, ellen.crawford@ndsu.edu

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments