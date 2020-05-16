The COVID-19 pandemic required Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra to make the difficult decision to cancel in-person spring commencement ceremonies across the Minnesota State system. As the capstone celebration of the college experience, commencement is one of our favorite days of the year.
While we won’t celebrate in person this spring, we are proud of these graduates who have worked exceptionally hard to transition quickly to complete their coursework for graduation. Many have faced additional health, family or financial challenges in addition to remote learning. Their world, like ours, has been turned upside down.
The University will celebrate the class of 2020 in a variety of ways this week. The class also has an open invitation to walk in a future commencement ceremony.
In a letter to the Class of 2020, President Anne Blackhurst wrote: “You will forever be recognized for your grit, applauded for your humility during difficult times, and remembered for the heart you have shown. Your Dragon family is filled with pride at your resilience and accomplishments. You are ready to transform the world.”
MSUM will award degrees to nearly 700 undergraduate students and nearly 200 graduate students, including the university’s first cohort of doctoral students, 13 graduates earning the doctor of education in educational leadership (Ed.D.).
The following students are expected to earn degrees.
Tweet congratulations to the graduates using #MSUM2020.
Bradley Banken, Summa Cum Laude, Integrated Advertising/Public Relations (BS), Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge, Minnesota
Noah Brenden, Counseling (MS), Rothsay Public School, Rothsay, Minnesota
Spencer Edwardson, Construction Management (BS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
Peyton Foertsch, Magna Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Wyndmere Public School, Barney
Justin Goldade, Communication Studies (BA), Wahpeton Senior High School, Fargo
Whitney Hansen, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Wahpeton Senior High School, Dallas
Derek Haus, Magna Cum Laude, Computer Information Systems (BS), Computer, Information Technology (BS), Hankinson Public School, Fargo
Jesse Helgeson, Exercise Science (BS), Rothsay Public School, Pelican Rapids
Alex Hendrickson, Business Administration (BS), Breckenridge High School, Rothsay
Savanna Hohenstein, Summa Cum Laude, Ecology & Evolutionary Biology (BS), Breckenridge High School, Wolverton
Britni Joubert, Counseling (MS), Rothsay Public School, Moorhead
Kristen Kleven, Physical Education (BS), Wahpeton Senior High School, Great Bend
Anna Mauch, Magna Cum Laude, Elementary Inclusive Education (BS), Wyndmere Public School, Barney
Jennifer Michel, Summa Cum Laude, Criminal Justice (BA), Sociology (BA), West Fargo High School, Wolverton
Taylor Samuelson, Psychology (BA), Rothsay Public School, Dalton
Kelli Sheeley, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Breckenridge High School, Fargo
Noah Stetz, Communication Studies (BA), Breckenridge High School, Breckenridge
Megan Strege, Nursing (RN to BSN) (BSN), Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere
Mikyla Unruh, Cum Laude, Social Work (BSW), Wahpeton Senior High School, Wahpeton
Carrie Uriell-Unruh, Addiction Counseling (GC), Lakota High School, Wahpeton
