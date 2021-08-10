$1.2 trillion infrastructure act passes Senate, still faces House

With a 69-30 vote Tuesday, Aug. 9, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package. The bipartisan-supported Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act must now be approved by the U.S. House of Representatives, a less-assured possibility and one not expected to be decided until this fall, before it can be signed into law by President Biden.
Daily News and News Monitor’s next Point of View series will take a closer look at local infrastructure. As a precursor to those articles, and as part of our continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s legislators, we include comments on Tuesday’s vote from the two states’ four senators.
Nineteen Republicans, included North Dakota Sens. Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven, were among those voting for the infrastructure package. The majority also included Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, both DFL-Minn.
“America’s infrastructure is a worthwhile investment we can’t afford to ignore,” Cramer stated. “The bill we passed today will provide over $2 billion to North Dakota for its roads, bridges, rail, broadband, carbon capture efforts and orphaned wells cleanup projects, all while making meaningful permitting reforms and reducing bureaucratic hurdles.”
Cramer also singled out the bill “(paying) people to work instead of giving them handouts to stay home.” Its reforms, he said, will use taxpayer dollars more efficiently and repurpose unspent COVID-19 relief funds for productive activity.
“I urge the House to reject its previous plan to hold this bill hostage and to instead take it up and send it to the president’s desk so we can deliver a significant, bipartisan win for the American people,” he said.
Members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, CNN reported Tuesday, have written that they will not support the Senate-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act until their priorities are included in the larger spending package the House will take up this fall.
“(There is urgency in) ensuring that a narrow bipartisan infrastructure agreement is enacted on the condition that a robust package of social, human and climate infrastructure — reflecting all Democrats’ longstanding priorities — is simultaneously passed by simple majorities in Congress through the budget reconciliation process,” signed, among others, Rep. Ilhan Omar, DFL-Minn, 5th District.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, is part of the state’s 7th congressional district and represented by Rep. Michelle Fischbach, a Republican. North Dakota has one member in Congress, Rep. Kelly Armstrong, also a Republican.
Sen. Hoeven shared both his endorsement of the bipartisan package passed Tuesday and opposition for the larger spending package the U.S. House will consider.
“The Senate could either advance this bipartisan legislation that does not increase taxes, or let the Democrats add more spending with tax increases to their upcoming $3.5 trillion spending spree,” he stated. “I also believe passing this bipartisan traditional infrastructure bill will make it harder for Democrats to pass their $3.5 trillion tax-and-spend bill, which I strongly oppose.”
Sens. Klobuchar and Smith said the Senate-passed package will jumpstart the economy, creating jobs and economic development in rural, urban and suburban communities.
“We’re no longer just talking about infrastructure, we’re actually delivering a once-in-a-generation package that will make life better for millions of Minnesotans, create a generation of good-paying jobs and economic growth, and position the United States to succeed in the 21st Century,” Smith stated.
Investments for Minnesota include $4.5 billion for the state’s highways and at least $100 million for broadband internet systems in communities statewide, according to smith. The internet investment will provide access to at least 83,000 residents currently without broadband access.
“As tens of millions of Americans, including in rural areas, go without broadband every single day, the passage of this bill could not have been more urgent,” Klobuchar said.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act features $550 billion in new federal spending over five years, CNN reported. This includes $110 billion in roads, bridges and major projects, $65 billion to rebuilt the electric grid and $55 billion for water infrastructure, including $15 billion for the replacement of lead pipes.
President Biden celebrated the successful Senate vote. Bipartisanship has been considered a thing of the past, he said Tuesday at the White House. It is an idea he doesn’t believe.
“This bill shows that we can work together,” Biden said. “I want to thank those senators who worked so hard to bring this agreement together. I know it wasn’t easy.”
