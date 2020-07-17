During the Minnesota Legislature’s special session, the top priority for lawmakers is to pass a $1.8 billion bonding bill. Whether that bill is able to have enough votes to pass is up to the state's House Democrats and Senate Republicans.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has urged both sides of the aisle to work together to pass a bonding bill during the session. He suggested that he would call as many special sessions as necessary to pass a bonding bill. He said that a funding package is necessary to maintain and improve the land and buildings the state and local governments own, create construction jobs and revive Minnesota’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our state had a trying few months, and we need the Legislature to rise to the occasion and get things done to help Minnesotans rebuild and recover,” Walz said.
The Democratic-sponsored bill would fund hundreds of public construction projects around the state, provide tax relief for small businesses and farmers, and provide a boost to the state’s economy.
Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Battle Lake) said that the Republican party is in favor and wants a bill that has capital improvements.
“I’m a strong believer in flood mitigation, fixing roads, bridges, fixing infrastructure,” Backer said. “We are trying to focus on capital which will build roads and bridges to invest in that. That gives us a return because a bonding bill is like taking out a credit card. So we want to be very prudent because that does create debt and we want a good return on debt.”
The House Ways and Means Committee has passed a $1.8 billion bonding bill, but for that bill to succeed in the full House, a three-fifths majority is needed, meaning at least six Republicans would have to join the 75-member Democratic majority.
Backer said that in the twist of that, state Republicans have shared with the Democratic governor that they will not pass a bonding bill until his emergency powers are over.
“We need a governor that has equal power with the legislative branch,” Backer said. “Ending the peacetime emergency does not mean that we are ending Minnesota’s response to COVID-19. Instead, ending the emergency would require Gov. Walz to come to the legislature for approval before imposing executive orders.”
The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities, an advocacy organization representing cities outside of the Twin Cities metro area including Breckenridge, said that in addition to individual projects in many CGMC member cities, the bill includes funding for several CGMC priorities:
• $254 million for the Public Facilities Authority for water infrastructure grant and loan programs
• $230 million for local roads and bridges. Including $70 million for the local road grant program and $30 million for the local bridge grant program
• $100 million for housing infrastructure bonds
• $10 million for the Greater Minnesota Business Development Public Infrastructure grant program
Although the CGMC priority that did not make it into the bill includes funding for child care facilities and a new grant program to fund public infrastructure for housing.
“Minnesotans are desperate for our lawmakers to prove that they can work together for the good of our state. One issue that should be a no-brainer is passing a bonding bill. Communities across the state have had to delay critical infrastructure projects because legislators have been unable to work together. We’ve waited long enough,” CGMC President Audrey Nelsen said.
