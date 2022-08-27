A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota, that also resulted in two 19-year-old males being hospitalized for serious injuries. The crash took place on North Dakota Highway 13 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, the 47-year-old was idenfitied by the North Dakota Highway Patrol as Washington Weanquoi from Fargo, North Dakota. The 19-year-olds were identified as Kash Cutler, the driver, from Frederick, South Dakota, and William Nordine, from Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Weanquoi was driving a 2009 Toyota Corolla and did not have any passengers according highway patrol. The Corolla was traveling eastbound on Highway 13. At the same time, a 2011 Nissan Altima driven by Cutler was traveling westbound on Highway 13. Nordine was Cutler's passenger, a release stated.
“Near MM 374, (the vehicles) collided head-on on the roadway,” the highway patrol reported. “After the collision, the Nissan came to rest on the westbound shoulder. The Nissan was facing west and was upright. The Toyota came to rest in the north ditch. The Toyota was facing southeast and was upright.”
The highway patrol stated that at the time of the crash, road conditions were dry and it was dark outside. Weanquoi was wearing a seatbelt and his airbag deployed in the crash. Neither Cutler nor Nordine were wearing seatbelts and airbags in the Altima deployed.
Possible charges for Cutler are under investigation. Both Cutler and Nordine were transported to Sanford’s hospital in Fargo for serious injuries.
“The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol," the patrol stated.
In addition to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Barney Fire Department, Wyndmere Fire Department, Wyndmere, North Dakota, Wyndmere Ambulance and Ambulance Service Inc., Breckenridge, Minnesota, were named as responding agencies.
