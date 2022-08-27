Purchase Access

A 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash east of Barney, North Dakota, that also resulted in two 19-year-old males being hospitalized for serious injuries. The crash took place on North Dakota Highway 13 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, the 47-year-old was idenfitied by the North Dakota Highway Patrol as Washington Weanquoi from Fargo, North Dakota. The 19-year-olds were identified as Kash Cutler, the driver, from Frederick, South Dakota, and William Nordine, from Aberdeen, South Dakota.



