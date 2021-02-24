1 in 5 Minnesota high schoolers report using e-cigarettes

The 2020 Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey (MYTS) found one in five high school students are using e-cigarettes. The Minnesota Department of Health found the use of e-cigarettes has remained constant, despite statewide efforts to discourage tobacco-use.
Overall tobacco use has declined since 2017, particularly cigarette use, which is at its lowest percentage since the survey began in 2000. Public health efforts seem to have tamed the rapid growth of overall tobacco use in the last few years, but e-cigarette use continues to pose an issue.
Part of the reason for the popularity is e-cigarettes were marketed under a problematic narrative, Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health, said.
“Research has shown that nicotine is highly addictive, especially in youth because their brains are still developing,” she said. “E-cigarettes were marketed as an alternative to cigarettes and were created to appeal to youth. Research has shown that e-cigarettes are not safe for youth and that no amount of nicotine is safe for them.”
Flavored products are responsible for many Minnesota youths’ first experience with tobacco, according to the MYTS. Out of the students who reported tobacco use, 78.4 said the first product they ever tried was flavored.
“This research suggests our public health efforts are working but also that there is a need for continued work,” Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said. “In particular, the data on youth vaping alarms us, as we see how this industry continues to use flavors, advertising, internet sales and other tactics to keep addicting youth to harmful nicotine.”
The recent data shows nicotine dependence as high as 70 percent among youth smokers who used e-cigarettes within a month-long period.
Youth tobacco use in Minnesota differs based on a number of factors like race, availability of education, geographic location, sexual orientation and mental health. In the Greater Minnesota region, youth have a higher percentage of tobacco use compared to the rest of the state, according to a 2016 report by MDH.
Health officials are still learning about the disparities in tobacco use statewide, Wiertzema said.
“Research has shown that rural areas do see a higher rate of tobacco use,” Wiertzema said. “It could be a combination of things, like specific tobacco marketing to rural areas, fewer opportunities to learn about substance abuse, etcetera.”
In 2016, nearly a quarter of Wilkin County, Minnesota, 11th graders used tobacco products, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. E-cigarette use made up 20 percent of the number, and the other 5 percent included cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and other products.
In 2019, Wilkin County Board addressed the epidemic by passing the Tobacco 21 (T21) ordinance, increasing the legal age to buy tobacco to 21. The city of Breckenridge followed suit in January 2020, and the state adopted the Tobacco 21 law that summer, which went into effect August 2020.
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson was an outspoken advocate of T21. He and a half dozen other supporters appealed to the county commissioners to pass the ordinance, Daily News previously reported.
Peterson said since raising awareness, parents have been proactive versus reactive. He said he has seen a decrease in suspensions at the school related to tobacco use.
“We put vaping in the spotlight,” Peterson said of his work to pass T21. But increasing the legal age did not erase usage.
“Vaping is still an issue, especially with our younger students,” he continued.
And a new problem is on the rise. The number of youth using an e-cigarette device to vape marijuana has dramatically increased since 2017, and middle school students have a higher percentage of use than high school students.
Statewide, 71.7 percent of middle school students reported vaping marijuana in 2020, compared to just 15.5 percent in 2017. High school numbers also increased across Minnesota — 65.1 percent of students reported vaping marijuana in 2020, compared to 33.4 percent in 2017.
Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Tony Harris said while law enforcement has not noticed marijuana vape use among youth, there has been a noticeable increase in marijuana vaping in adults. But just because they haven’t noticed it in county youth, doesn’t mean it isn’t an issue, he said.
“If we’re seeing that much with adults, it’s gotta trickle down and it’s gotta be more accessible to juveniles,” Harris said. “If the adults have it, the juveniles have some of it.”
Harris said it can be difficult to notice the difference between a device that contains nicotine and a device that contains THC. Law enforcement usually cannot determine what is inside a cartridge until it is tested, he said. It’s important for parents and schools to remain vigilant. Vaping products can be subtle and easily hidden, leading to use in homes or school campuses.
“The good news is that we know what it takes to make a positive change; we just need to act,” Malcolm said. “Minnesota needs a comprehensive approach to reverse the youth tobacco epidemic.”
Youth in Wilkin County seeking help for tobacco dependence or addiction can call 218-643-7122 to discuss available options, Wiertzema said.
