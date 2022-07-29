Purchase Access

After a year of work by the Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion, a 10-year plan that recommends expanding childcare access, improving K-12 education and increasing teacher pay among other workforce, healthcare and infrastructure concerns, has been promoted by Gov. Tim Walz. The plan which clearly lays out a roadmap towards economic growth and guidelines to assess success, will target ongoing racial and geographic inequities and disparities.

“I asked this council to take on a big task: to seize a unique opportunity in a moment of disruption to imagine an economy that is equitable, inclusive,sustainable, resilient and centered on Minnesota’s greatest strength — our people,” Walz stated in plan.



