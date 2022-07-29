After a year of work by the Governor’s Council on Economic Expansion, a 10-year plan that recommends expanding childcare access, improving K-12 education and increasing teacher pay among other workforce, healthcare and infrastructure concerns, has been promoted by Gov. Tim Walz. The plan which clearly lays out a roadmap towards economic growth and guidelines to assess success, will target ongoing racial and geographic inequities and disparities.
“I asked this council to take on a big task: to seize a unique opportunity in a moment of disruption to imagine an economy that is equitable, inclusive,sustainable, resilient and centered on Minnesota’s greatest strength — our people,” Walz stated in plan.
The moment he is referring to as a “unique opportunity” is what the council is considering an “inflection point.” The council cites the COVID-19 pandemic, the murder of George Floyd, technological advancements and a historic workforce shortage as the events central to this moment in time; when the future of Minnesota’s economy will be defined, according to the message from the council.
Racial disparities in Minnesota’s economy are seen as an existential threat to success as a state. For example, this past month Minnesota logged the nation’s lowest-ever recorded unemployment rate at 1.8%, but unemployment rates were nearly double and triple for Hispanic and Black Minnesotans, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
“Although Minnesota ranks near the top of dozens of national indicators for business and economic success “Minnesota exceptionalism” can be paralyzing,” the council stated. “Performing well in rankings makes it easy to ignore that Black, Brown, Indigenous and all people of color are being excluded from the benefits of a strong economy.”
Some conservative lawmakers have critiqued this plan for not including economic issues Minnesotans are currently facing.
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) thought the plan was highly disappointing, especially because there was no mention of inflation. The state representative running for state senate in Wilkin County’s legislative district said inflation is one of the top issues he’s been hearing about from constituents.
The plan roadmap has been separated into five segments relating to a commitment from Minnesota including commitments to the people, communities, businesses, innovation and infrastructure.
Commitment to the people
The most in-depth section of the plan refers to ways Minnesota can benefit its people. Affordable and accessible childcare will support families and workers. The council plans to do this by offering tax credits or loan forgiveness programs for childcare providers and families, expanding Child Care Assistance Program and Early Learning Scholarship programs, streamlining policies and regulations and incentivizing businesses to offer childcare support for its employees.
K-12 education is another path to a greater Minnesota that council members have highlighted. By offering state teachers the highest salary for teachers nationwide, capping classes to 25 students and considering policies to hire and retain teachers of color, Minnesota will ensure children receive the highest quality education.
Affordable housing and healthcare have also been pinpoints of this plan to assist the people of Minnesota. Building a healthcare workforce that represents a diverse community, increased state resources for housing needs and expansion of supplemental income supports for families, were all proposed.
If implemented, a success will look like decreased unemployment in communities of color, improved salaries and diversity in educators, increase in students who graduate and pursue STEM degrees and decreased mortality and morbidity from mental health issues.
Commitment to communities
By using mail-in ballots and placing polling locations in underrepresented communities, Minnesota can benefit its communities by ensuring greater civic engagement. The council also recommends investing in arts, cultural and outdoor assets. This would mean increasing investments in infrastructure and enhancing coordination between Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Tribal partners, DEED, and Explore Minnesota Tourism.
Success in this commitment will look like increased voter participation, increased trust in police and a decrease in violent crime. This success would also include easier access for Minnesotans in childcare, outdoor recreation and arts and culture spaces.
Commitment to businesses
Focusing on the workforce is the top plan for economic growth pertaining to businesses. The council has recommended fostering workplace inclusivity and increasing the amount of businesses owned by people of color.
By investing $3.5 million initially and $15-20 million per year in marketing for the state to employers, the council hopes for Minnesota to be seen as a great place to live, work and start a business. The plan also recommends investing in microbusinesses with 10 or less employees to sustain a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Success in this commitment will look like expansion in Minnesota’s labor force, an increase in startups, new Fortune-500 companies and business ownership.
The council also hopes these changes can spread the word of the state’s economy to businesses and talent nationwide.
Commitment to innovation
This commitment is deeply ingrained within the commitment to businesses. The workforce seems to be a main target by seeking new investments in startups and other new businesses.
Success here will include an expansion in automation and significant new public-private partnerships.
Commitment to infrastructure
Infrastructure seems to be the most diverse segment of the plan. Including topics like transportation and broadband internet, the ideas may impact all Minnesotans rather than solely business owners and other key stakeholders.
By investing in transportation maintenance and listening to the public, local governments will be able to make plans of improvement that will cause the most impact. Ensuring all folks have access to affordable broadband internet will expand digital equity. In an age where almost everything is digital, moving Minnesota legislation towards more access seems like a solid plan to the council.
Success here will look like all Minnesotan households having access to high-speed broadband internet, increased home ownership, decreased cost burdenship in housing and Minnesota as the nation’s transportation leader.
Overall, this report is not the end of the story for economic expansion in Minnesota, just a point along the journey of change, the council stated.
