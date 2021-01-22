100 years of happiness and fulfillment

Wahpeton resident Linda McDougall celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday, Jan. 22. As a lifelong North Dakotan, her years have been filled with joy and spent with her five children, 11 grandchildren and 18 — soon to be 19 — great-grandchildren.
She has lived through major historical events like the Great Depression, World War II and the global coronavirus pandemic.
She has seen technology advance past what she could have imagined possible, from asking an operator at the other end of a phone line to connect her to a number, to having an all-in-one calculator-phone-computer-TV-camera-radio-calendar device that fits into her pocket.
She has experienced the deaths of her loved ones, but also an abundance of life.
“You have so many opportunities, even more so now than back then, and you just have to make the most of it,” Linda said.
She was born in 1921 on a farm in Starkweather, North Dakota. Tragedy struck the family when Linda was just 9 years old. Her father died suddenly from a stroke or heart attack. She said her eldest brother assumed the farm work, being 12 years older than Linda. The family was once again hit with hardship when another of Linda’s brothers died from the after effects of scarlet fever.
To pile onto the difficulties, Linda was growing up in the Great Depression era, and they were forced to learn how to live within their means. They were some of the most challenging years of her life.
“I’ve always been proud of the fact that we were always able to have what we needed without getting any help,” Linda said.
After graduating high school, Linda was the first in her family to go to college. She attended Dakota Business School in Fargo, North Dakota, where she met the love of her life, Colin McDougall. She said they were first introduced at school parties and quickly fell in love. The pair were married in 1941, when Linda was 20.
“I suppose the day I got married was the best day of my life,” Linda said.
For a time, they both worked in Fargo. Linda worked as a secretary for J.I. Case, and Colin worked at an automotive supply store.
Colin and his older brother had made a pact that whoever got drafted first, the other would take over the family farm. When his older brother was called to serve in World War II, Colin and Linda moved to the family’s farm.
“It was wonderful for me because by that time, Colin and I were married and we had our first child, John,” Linda said.
After farming for over 20 years, the couple moved their family to Wahpeton. Colin took on odd jobs managing farm equipment stores, selling insurance and selling real estate. Linda was a legal secretary before working for Colin. Having both grown up in the Great Depression, Linda and Colin knew the meaning of hard work and valued frugality. Linda said her husband used to call himself “Frugal McDougall.”
“You have to be,” she added.
One of Linda’s strongest values is her faith, and it has driven her for much of her life, daughter Sandy Olson said. Linda and Colin were married in a Methodist church in the Antelope Township of Richland County, North Dakota. Linda has been a member of the church ever since, staying even when it merged with Evergreen Methodist Church in Wahpeton.
“Church has been a very, very important part of her life. She doesn’t go about spouting about it, but it’s part of everything she does,” Sandy said.
Linda passed her beliefs on to her children, Sandy said. Faith was often intertwined with Linda’s love for music, and the family would sing in church during the Christmas service.
When they retired, Linda and Colin spent their winters at an apartment in Mesa, Arizona. The couple loved traveling, dancing, music, playing cards, reading, golfing and above all, each other. In January 1991, Colin succumbed to cancer.
“Just stay true, that’s all. Enjoy being together,” Linda said reflecting on her marriage to Colin.
Linda said Colin’s death was difficult, but the rest of her family helped pull her through.
“Mom’s been alone for 30 years and done incredibly well,” Sandy said.
Through the ups and downs, Linda’s biggest source of pride has been her family. She was inspired by her own grandmother, who lived to be around 95. Like Linda, her grandmother’s husband died long before her grandmother did.
“She (my grandmother) was the type of person that no matter what age you are, it was always fun to go visit her,” Linda said. “She was interested in us.”
Now, Linda has become a source of inspiration for many others. She is adored and admired by her children, her family, her friends and her community.
“She’s the kind of person everyone wants to be. And I feel that way, but one of my friends told me just last summer, ‘I don’t want to be like her, I want to be her,’” Sandy said.
2020 put the family’s strength to the test. Coronavirus had hit the Twin Towns and Linda’s health took a turn for the worse. She was placed in hospice in August. Sandy remembers visiting her mother, despite the virus, because Linda was in compassionate care. By December and to the family’s joy, Linda’s health had improved so much, she was discharged from hospice.
“But the thing was, when she was in hospice I could come visit her, and then when they discharged her, I couldn’t come in anymore!” Sandy said.
Sandy was only recently allowed in to see her mother at Siena Court at Benedictine Living Community-Wahpeton, Linda’s assisted living facility.
Linda said she is grateful for the facility. Before moving into Siena Court, she lived alone in an apartment. Both her and her family decided it would be best for her to go someplace with other people. Linda is happy she made the switch because she has been able to make good friends at Siena Court, and the staff take care of them, she said.
For Linda’s birthday, Sandy and her husband were allowed to take her to their house. The Olsons already had coronavirus and recovered, so they cannot give it to Linda.
“What I admire most is her determination and her love for everybody,” Sandy said of Linda. “If she hadn’t been so determined, she wouldn’t have made it this long. She is determined to make the best of things. She really supports her family and loves us tremendously.”
