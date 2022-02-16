The 10th annual Purple Power fundraiser is right around the corner, taking place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Wilkin Drink & Eatery, Breckenridge, Minnesota. A live drawing event will begin at 7:30 p.m. The yearly event raises money to support the continued operations of Someplace Safe, a local nonprofit crisis center supporting victims of crime.
Someplace Safe Crime Victim Advocate Trista Hodges said the Wilkin is booked for Thursday night, but those who don’t have a reservation are encouraged to stop in the restaurant to sit at a friend’s table or find room at the bar.
“This is our biggest fundraiser in Wilkin County,” Hodges said. “It’s a great night out for women. It’s just a good couple hours to get out and support a cause and spend time with your friends.”
Although Someplace Safe works with victims of all ages and genders, Purple Power began 10 years ago as a women-centered event, Hodges said.
“Purple Power has become the purse fundraiser. And it revolves around the purse because when a victim leaves a home and they’re fleeing for safety, they generally leave with their purse and that’s it,” Hodges said. “That’s where the purse theme came from. It’s the first, and often only, thing that they grab.”
Purple Power is in its second year of offering raffle tickets, sold prior to the event, which has involved more men than previous years. Some of the basket items and kits are also intended to appeal to both men and women.
There are three ways to support the event. The organization is still selling $20 raffle tickets for the opportunity to win designer handbags made by the likes of Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach and Betsey Johnson, or four unique prize packages, including a “Shop Local” package, wine lovers package, ultimate cocktail wagon and quarantine coffee “survival kit.”
Purple Power will also feature $5 raffle boards. Early bird boards will be set up at the Wilkin Jan. 21-23 and additional raffle boards will be available Thursday evening.
The live raffle drawing will announce the winners of the raffle ticket and raffle boards and will also feature a $1 auction, trivia and purse-themed fun.
Hodges said Someplace Safe is excited to introduce some specialty items — sent directly from Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson — including a plate set designed for her daughter’s wedding and a book authored and signed by the Duchess. The items will start at $200 during the live drawing event.
“I make connections with anybody and everybody that I can,” Hodges said. “I research a ton about different celebrities and people like that that support domestic violence (awareness). The Duchess happens to have been with us for long before my time, even. … There’s a lot of celebrities, a lot of talk show hosts, a lot of people out there in the world that support domestic violence awareness.”
Someplace Safe hopes to hit their fundraising goal of $20,000. It’s doable, Hodges said, considering the great items and packages they have up for grabs this year.
“This event is super important because we continue to grow, and not in a good way. Meaning we increase our victims by so much each year,” Hodges said.
When Hodges started with Someplace Safe around three years ago, they had about 120 clients. Last year, they had 309 clients. The onus has not just been on the crisis center, but also local law enforcement and social services.
“It takes a team effort to get somebody that has been a victim of any type of crime to a point where they’re healthy and happy again. So if someplace Safe can take care of certain needs, it can ease up the courts, law enforcement and social services, and they can continue working on the things they need to do. We all play a really vital role in a victim’s life,” Hodges said.
It’s important to understand Someplace Safe supports victims of all crime, from a stolen identity to a sexual assault, Hodges said. The services offered to assist men, women and children are expansive. The organization can pay first and last month’s rent and a security deposit on a new apartment or home. They can provide a new phone and SIM card or install a security system or new locks. They can distribute gift cards to grocery stores or gas stations. They can even provide plane or bus tickets for survivors of human trafficking or kidnapping that may end up in Wilkin County.
“I always tell people, please ask if you have a need,” Hodges said. “There’s going to be times I have to say, ‘No, I’m sorry we can’t do that.’ But if I have to say no, 99 percent of the time I’m going to have a resource for you that you can try next. I’m not just going to leave you high and dry. We’ll push for whatever we can make work for a victim and their needs.”
Someplace Safe’s next fundraiser will be a soup feed in the spring, a new event comparable to the autumn chili feed. The organization will also host peer groups at Breckenridge High School, focused on education and crime prevention.
To learn more about Someplace Safe or to inquire about raffle tickets, call Hodges at 218-643-3109.
