10th Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament held

Nearly 50 teams took part in the 10th Annual Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament, a fundraiser for the Mallie Ann Breuer Foundation. The foundation continues to award three scholarships, one each to Wahpeton High School, Breckenridge High School and North Dakota State College of Science students.
Mallie Ann was a 25-year-old licensed practical nurse at the time of her September 2011 death.
Nearly 50 teams from the Twin Towns Area and Red River Valley shared their athletic abilities and spirit in Wahpeton Elementary, Wahpeton Middle School, Wahpeton High School and North Dakota State College of Science’s gyms Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.
“(Beneficiaries include a) Wahpeton High School student pursuing a nursing degree, a second-year North Dakota State College of Science nursing student from the surrounding area with a 3.5 grade point average or higher and, most recently, a Breckenridge High School student,” Daily News reported in 2022.
“To know Mallie was to love her,” her obituary stated. “Mallie had an incredible zest for life. She touched everyone’s heart with her unforgettable smile and infectious laughter.”
Saturday concluded with a benefit at the Wahpeton Community Center. Highlights included music by Billy D and the Crystals, an extensive silent auction and free food served by volunteers.
“Mallie was my aunt,” said Jude Held, who both played on “The Volleyballers” team and led the food volunteers. “I’ve been volunteering for about six years now, and I love it. This is my favorite time of the year.”
Held is an NDSCS student studying social work. Her team of volunteers included friends like Wilkin County Commissioner Jon Green, Marcel Lloyd, Ellie Breuer, Kim Smerud, David Coberly and Alex Hay.
“It’s awesome to have this scholarships, which have helped a lot of my friends,” Held said. “They all love it and I think it’s a great opportunity.”
Mandy Klein marveled at the Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament having reached its 10-year anniversary.
“Our little girls aren’t so little anymore,” Klein said. “They’ve helped for a majority of their lives. They can see friends of their who have actually received these scholarships and all the work and all the good it does for others. It raises people up, as we all put sweat into it.”
Several traditions continued during the 10th Annual Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament, including having teams with unique names. They are as follows:
• Saturday morning, Wahpeton Elementary and Wahpeton Middle School, men and women’s teams — Big Tippers, Go Take a Spike, Chaos Volleys, Set to Kill, The Wilkin Rottweilers, Sets Appeal, Net Ninjas, Six Pack, Eagleridge Bump and Grind, Gettin’ Diggy Wit It, Average at Best, Aces, Hobo Warriors, Big Dig Energy, Cold Six Pack and Surf & Turf.
• Saturday morning, Wahpeton High School, men and women’s teams — Here for the Exercise, The Volleyballers, Wildcats, That’s What She Said, Casey’s Crumbs, Sporty’s, Dick Van Spike and Spiked Punch.
• Sunday morning, NDSCS, women’s teams — Banana Queens, Kiss Our Aces, Six Pack and The Black Pelican.
• Sunday morning, Wahpeton Elementary and Wahpeton Middle School, women’s teams — Sioux, Kitty Kats, Sets Appeal, Benchwarmers, Can You Dig It, Gettin’ Diggy Wit It, Dirty Half-Dozens, How I Set Your Mother, Chaos, Barney Pub & Eatery, Aflac, Ace Holes, OABS, It’s a Set Up, The Volleyballers and Scuff Marks.
• Sunday morning, Wahpeton High School, men’s teams — Veni, Voli, Vici, Attack Pack, Big Tippers, The Box, Brendemuhl Brothers, Mystery, Inc., Cole Was Busy and Britney Spears Tribute Band.
Nate Green was a close friend of Mallie Ann Breuer’s, going back to their time playing volleyball together. None of the tournament could happen without all of the wonderful volunteers who came together for a successful fundraiser, he said. Green also spoke about what Breuer's scholarships and she herself continues to mean to the Twin Towns Area.
“It is a wonderful feeling to hold these events,” Green said. “There is a lot of hard work, but it is definitely worth it. It’s amazing, to have people support you and really get behind this. It is about Mallie, and it’s about the high school and the NDSCS students. For her to carry that legacy on and keep her legacy through a scholarship and for the community to back us and support us, it’s a wonderful feeling.”