10th Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament held

Nearly 50 teams took part in the 10th Annual Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament, a fundraiser for the Mallie Ann Breuer Foundation. The foundation continues to award three scholarships, one each to Wahpeton High School, Breckenridge High School and North Dakota State College of Science students.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Nearly 50 teams from the Twin Towns Area and Red River Valley shared their athletic abilities and spirit in Wahpeton Elementary, Wahpeton Middle School, Wahpeton High School and North Dakota State College of Science’s gyms Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23.

They took part in the 10th Annual Mallie Ann Breuer Memorial Volleyball Tournament, a fundraiser for the Mallie Ann Breuer Foundation. The foundation continues to award three scholarships.

Mona Breuer, left, and Mandy Klein, right, are seen with a cutout of the young woman that they and so many others love so much, the late Mallie Ann Breuer. Mallie Ann was a 25-year-old licensed practical nurse at the time of her September 2011 death.
Trent Freier, Fargo, checks out silent auction items at the fundraiser for the Mallie Ann Breuer Foundation. Freier was also among last weekend's athletes.


