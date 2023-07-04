11 motions coming Monday before Wahpeton council

Nearly a dozen motions from subcommittees will be on the agenda when the Wahpeton City Council meets Monday, July 10.
Eight of the 11 unanimous motions come from the Public Works and Public Safety Committee, which met Monday, June 26. The remaining three come from the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee, which also met Monday, June 26.
Public works committee members discussed topics including:
• replacement of the Wahpeton City Hall garage roof — Public Works Director Dennis Miranowski presented photos of roof areas that need repair. It was decided to endorse soliciting quotes for an inspection of the roof. The inspection will help form a decision on if if the roof can be repaired or should be replaced.
• upcoming vacant street department and water treatment plant positions — Wahpeton’s street foreman and water plant superintendent will be retiring soon, Miranowski said. It is preferred that two new employees be hired, trained before the winter season and ready in time for the retirements. Finance Director and Auditor Darcie Huwe presented an estimate of the costs and allocations for the two new hires, with the street employee costing $30,310.15 and the water employee costing $36,083.51. While there would need to be a budget estimate at the end of the year, “the funds are benchmarking sufficiently.” The public works committee endorses proceeding with the hiring process.
• engineering agreements with Interstate Engineering — Three are are being endorsed. One, including an allocation of up to $34,000, concerns relocating the intake structure at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. Another, allocating up to $155,225, concerns mill and overlay work for portions of Second Street North, Second Street South and Fourth Street South. The city attorney’s office will draft resolutions to create a special assessment district in this area. The last, allocating up to $314,535, concerns mill and overlay for east central and southeast streets including portions of Fourth Avenue North, Third Street North, Second Street North, Fourth Avenue South, Fourth Street South and Third Avenue South. Once again, the city attorney’s office will draft resolutions to create a special assessment district.
• extension of a contract for Part II, Phase B, of the East Side Sanitary Sewer Project — No additional cost is involved, Miranowski said. Extending the contract to Sept. 1, 2023, allows Summerville Electric time to get necessary electrical components. There has been a delay in the supply chain, committee members learned.
• procedures for maintenance and flushing of fire hydrants located on private property — The information will be communicated to the property owners, committee members learned.
• possible curb line routing and mastic sealing in the city — Committee members viewed a photo of mastic sealing that is coming out of a city curb line. Miranowski consulted with other North Dakota cities and suppliers of the material, learning that the costs outweigh the benefits. The committee endorses tabling the topic.
Finance committee members discussed topics including:
• contract negotiations for the Homestead Addition intended for northwest Wahpeton — Committee members had previously met with representatives of the Wahpeton Community Development Corporation, who also attended the June 26 meeting. No counterproposal has been received that was agreed upon. The city of Wahpeton continues to maintain its position of standing by an original exhibit in the proposed agreement. Because of this, the finance committee endorses ceasing contract negotiations with the CDC. If the CDC has another alternative, it can be presented at a later date.
• Ordinance No. 1052, establishing the continuation of Wahpeton’s current 2% sales tax, its eligible uses and existing allocations — The committee endorses scheduling a Nov. 7, 2023, special election on the ordinance. This topic will be discussed further in an upcoming Daily News article.
• Ordinance No. 1056, concerning the Wahpeton Convention & Visitors Bureau — The committee endorses first reading of the ordinance. The ordinance concerns the CVB’s composition, approving a more general makeup rather than limiting numbers of and places for members, as well as how the number of members of determined. Moving forward, the number would be established by resolution by the city council.
The Wahpeton City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 10.