11 motions coming Monday before Wahpeton council

Nearly a dozen motions from subcommittees will be on the agenda when the Wahpeton City Council meets Monday, July 10.

 Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Eight of the 11 unanimous motions come from the Public Works and Public Safety Committee, which met Monday, June 26. The remaining three come from the Finance, Personnel and Economic Development Committee, which also met Monday, June 26.



