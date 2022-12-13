12 charges for suspect in Sunday’s chase

Michael Ahern Franklin, 20, was scheduled to have a 1 p.m. initial appearance before Richland County District Court Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Franklin, Wahpeton, has been charged with six felonies and six misdemeanors related to Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 events in the city of Wahpeton.
The charges include one count each for theft of property valued between $10,000-$50,000, a class B felony; terrorizing an adult victim, a class C felony; unlawful entry into a vehicle to commit a crime, a class C felony; fleeing a peace officer in a vehicle and creating a risk of death or serious bodily injury, a class C felony; theft of property, possession, with the property valued between $1,000-$10,000, a class C felony; and theft of property, possession, with the property being prescription drugs, a class C felony.
The charges also include one count each for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine and reckless endangerment, all class A misdemeanor charges, and one count each for refusal to halt, reckless driving — speed and operating a vehicle on flood protective works, all class B misdemeanor charges.
Based on a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Franklin allegedly committed property theft on or about Saturday, Dec. 10 at a residence in the 600 block of Eighth Street North, Wahpeton. That day, officers investigated an incident involving a man entering a victim’s vehicle and threatening the victim with a gun.
When officers ran the license plate of the vehicle the suspect fled in, as given by the victim, the plate came back to a third party. Officers went to the residence and found an open garage door. They also made contact with the vehicle owner, who had no idea his pickup was missing.
“At some point, the vehicle was found abandoned in Wahpeton,” a criminal complaint stated. “The following day, the defendant (Franklin) was apprehended after a high speed chase and found in possession of several things connecting him to the theft of (the pickup). The pickup is valued at around $15,000.”
The reported terrorizing incident took place Saturday, Dec. 10 in the 500 block of First Street South, Wahpeton, according to a complaint. The victim reported that they found someone entering their vehicle and that they confronted who they described as a young, “possibly Native American or Hispanic” man.
The victim told the man, stated as determined by officers to be Franklin, to remove everything from his jacket in order to see whether anything had been taken from the vehicle.
As the man was emptying his jacket pockets, including an item that belonged to the victim, the man grabbed what appeared to a black semi-style handgun and pointed it at the victim, the complaint stated. The man then said he was leaving. The victim feared for his life and got out of the man’s way before the man fled towards a black pickup and left the area.
“Through further investigation into the pickup theft and another vehicle theft, officers determined that the defendant was the man that entered (the victim’s) vehicle that night because he had items found on him connecting him to that pickup he was driving that night, identified by (the victim) by the license plate, and fits the physical description given by (the victim),” the complaint stated.
Further activity took place on Sunday, Dec. 11. On that day, a victim called the Wahpeton Police Department to report that some friends of hers saw an unknown male driving her vehicle in the city while she was at work. The victim confirmed that the vehicle was no longer outside her place of work.
“An officer responded and located the vehicle driving in Wahpeton and confirmed it was the stolen vehicle by license plate,” a complaint stated. “The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop with lights and sirens, but a high speed chase ensued throughout the city of Wahpeton.”
During the chase, the non-police driver “operated the vehicle at dangerously high speeds, dodged in and out of traffic and changed course several times.” They also were “endangering people as he was near NDSCS in the early evening hours, and in a church parking lot.”
The driver eventually stopped the vehicle and a foot chase ensued, the complaint stated. The officer caught up to the driver and arrested him for possessing the stolen vehicle, fleeing from a felony arrest and several misdemeanors. The driver was identified as Franklin and the value of the stolen vehicle possessed was determined as greater than $1,000.
“The defendant was found in possession of a prescription pill container with (the victim’s) name on it for a prescription antihistamine,” a complaint stated.
As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, an attorney for Franklin was not named in court documents. Richland County State’s Attorney Megan Kummer represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
The maximum penalty in North Dakota for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.
Franklin was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Tuesday, Dec. 13.