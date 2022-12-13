12 charges for suspect in Sunday’s chase

Michael Franklin.

Michael Ahern Franklin, 20, was scheduled to have a 1 p.m. initial appearance before Richland County District Court Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Franklin, Wahpeton, has been charged with six felonies and six misdemeanors related to Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 events in the city of Wahpeton.



Tags