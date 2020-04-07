FARGO, N.D. – Even during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, emergencies don’t stop and neither does the work of the American Red Cross. Local volunteers are still at work providing care and comfort after disasters, such as home fires.
In the month of March, Red Cross disaster workers responded to 43 incidents in the Dakotas Region, providing assistance to 125 people. Volunteers drove nearly 2,800 miles across North Dakota, South Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota to offer help and comfort after these home fires.
“Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, the Red Cross continues to fulfill its mission by responding to local disasters, training volunteers, collecting blood, and serving our military community, all while observing strong interpersonal safety precautions,” said Gretchen Hjelmstad, Regional Communications Officer for the Dakotas Region of the Red Cross. “As we continue to help our neighbors in need, we urge everyone to take steps to minimize the risk of a fire occurring in their home.”
We continue to work closely with public health officials to deliver our mission where and when it’s safe to do so. Our top priority is protecting the people we serve and our volunteers, so we have adopted new guidelines and tactics as we continue to support our communities.
All volunteer responders and clients are asked health screening questions prior to meeting at a disaster scene. We also have the technology in place to issue immediate disaster assistance on a virtual basis. Using special Red Cross systems, we will keep both clients and volunteers safe from close contact, while at the same time providing financial assistance for items such as food, clothing, shelter and medications. The Red Cross also offers mental health support and guidance in beginning the long-term recovery process.
Stay Safe and Help #EndHomeFires
The Red Cross is asking everyone to take simple steps to reduce the risk of a fire in your home and help save lives. While many are home from work and school with their families, now is the perfect time to talk about home fire safety and practice your home fire escape plan.
• Make sure everyone in the family knows how to get out of every room and how to get out of the home in two minutes or less.
• Teach children the sound of a smoke alarm when you practice your home fire escape plan.
• Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as a neighbor’s home or a tree in the front yard, so everyone knows where to meet.
• Visit redcross.org/homefires for additional free resources and safety tips.
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossDakotas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.