14 ballots accepted when Richland canvasses

North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, seen at a recent candidate forum with host Rollie Lipp, received 10 additional votes Monday, Nov. 21. Fourteen ballots were accepted when Richland County, N.D., canvassed election results.
Fourteen additional ballots from Richland County, North Dakota voters were accepted Monday, Nov. 21 by representatives of the county and the two major political parties. The ballots joined those that were reported on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The new ballots and the votes on them were not enough to change any 2022 general election results. North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, is still poised to begin his fourth four-year term in office, for example. However, the 14 ballots resulted in six more votes for Luick and eight more votes for his competitor, former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 25.
Richland County’s ballot canvassing was presided by County Auditor Sandy Fossum, with participation from County Recorder Jackie Babbitt, County Commissioner Perry Miller (one of two commissioners who was not up for election in 2022), Keath Borchert of the District 25 Democratic-Nonpartisan League and Erik Nygren, chair of the District 25 Republicans. One candidate attended: Kathy Skroch, R-District 25, who ran for state representative against incumbents Cindy Beck, R-District 25, and Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
This year’s election was the first held since North Dakota’s redistricting affected Richland County. Beginning in 2022, North Dakota District 25 corresponded to Richland County and the southeastern portion of Sargent County. Prior to redistricting, North Dakota District 26 included western Richland County.
Skroch, as a state representative, was a member of District 26’s last pre-redistricting North Dakota Legislature delegation. Dotzenrod previously served District 26 as a state senator. The 68th North Dakota Legislative Assembly is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
A total of 28 votes for North Dakota state representative candidates were possible with the 14 ballots accepted at Monday’s canvassing for Richland County. Twenty-one votes were cast, with 10 for Mitskog, nine for Beck and two for Skroch. The three women each sought a four-year term in office. Beck and Mitskog were each elected to her third term.
A total of 42 votes for Richland County commissioner candidates were possible with the 14 accepted ballots. This race included four men, each vying for a four-year term in office: incumbents Sid Berg, Nathan Berseth and Rollie Ehlert and candidate Terry Goerger. Twenty-six votes were cast, with eight for Berseth, seven for Ehlert, six for Goerger and five for Berg. Goerger will begin serving alongside Berseth, Commissioner Tim Campbell, Ehlert and Miller on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
A total of 14 voters for Richland County Sheriff candidates were possible with the accepted ballots. This race included two men, each vying for a four-year term in office: Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl and Deputy Jason Weber. Twelve votes were cast, with six each for Ruhl and Weber. Ruhl, succeeding retiring Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, will officially assume his office on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.
Prior to the 14 ballots being accepted, an unofficial abstract of Richland County’s voting results was distributed. The abstract will be published once it is made official and updated with results from the 14 accepted ballots.
While it is not an official document, the unofficial abstract does provide some points of interest concerning various elections. For example, Ruhl came in first place in ballots cast at all 13 of Richland County’s precincts.
Luick led over Dotzenrod in ballots cast at 12 precincts. The exception was the precinct including the cities of Wyndmere and Barney, North Dakota.
Beck came in first place in ballots cast at 13 precincts. Skroch came in second place at seven precincts, followed by Mitskog in second place at six precincts. Mitskog’s highest amounts of votes came in the four precincts representing the city of Wahpeton and surrounding townships.