14 ballots accepted when Richland canvasses
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, seen at a recent candidate forum with host Rollie Lipp, received 10 additional votes Monday, Nov. 21. Fourteen ballots were accepted when Richland County, N.D., canvassed election results.

 Daily News file photo

Fourteen additional ballots from Richland County, North Dakota voters were accepted Monday, Nov. 21 by representatives of the county and the two major political parties. The ballots joined those that were reported on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The new ballots and the votes on them were not enough to change any 2022 general election results. North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, is still poised to begin his fourth four-year term in office, for example. However, the 14 ballots resulted in six more votes for Luick and eight more votes for his competitor, former state Sen. Jim Dotzenrod, Dem-NPL-District 25.



