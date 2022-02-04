14 Breckenridge students qualify for state DECA competition

Breckenridge High School had another showing of small-school strength, and this time it was academic.
Thirty-six DECA students attended the Wednesday, Feb. 2 district competition in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the first in-person event since 2020. Fourteen students walked out having qualified for the state competition, Breckenridge DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said. Breckenridge High School boasted the third largest group out of the 18 groups in the competition, trailing Alexandria and Sauk Rapids in District 5.
“The kids took it very seriously and they just did a nice job with everything. Having them talk about how they were proud of the effort they put into it and that they thought they did well, I think that’s what I enjoy most,” Grahn said.
Claire Aigner placed third in marketing communications, Dallen Ernst placed fourth in sports and entertainment marketing, Larissa Goodman placed fourth in apparel and accessories marketing, AdaLia Spear placed second in employment interview – entry event and Bailey Evans placed third in employment interview – entry event.
Rachel Gowin, Caytlin Bruns, Morgan Bruns, Haylee Andel, Gabby Hegge, Carson Dohman, Landon Blaufuss, Zane Mikkelson and Aidan Ruddy also qualified for state.
Individuals and teams who placed but cannot attend the state competition include Kelsey Ceroll (third in employment interview – advanced), Riley Finkral (third in employment interview – advanced), Abby Johnson (fourth in employment interview – advanced) and Finkral and Rachel Gowin (financial services team decision making).
Although he was unable to attend the district competition, Grahn said it helped that the event was held in person again.
“I think not only did it help them perform better, but it made it a lot more enjoyable, too,” Grahn said. “Last year, having to do it online, it created a lot of additional hurdles and headaches that the kids aren’t always necessarily prepared for. So not only did they have to be good at their actual role play event, but all of sudden they had to be a tech person.”
Grahn said he is proud of his students for being adaptable and well-prepared, especially in his absence.
“The students were able to handle some adversity. Since I wasn’t able to be there, we had two wonderful chaperones that stepped up. Ty Mikkelson and Kristen Hasbargen went down with the kids and did a fantastic job with them, making sure that they were organized and that they got to their events,” Grahn said.
This year, Breckenridge took the most students to the district competition since the DECA chapter’s inception. It’s inspiring to see a small school like Breckenridge, which has a little over 200 high school students, compete against big district names like Alexandria High School and Sauk Rapids-Rice High School, which each have over 1,200 students.
The district competition helps students practice for the state competition, which will take place from March 6-8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The students can more easily prepare for the district competition because they are given some background on the category of their event. During the state competition, they don’t know the category of their event, so they must prepare more broadly.
“Whether we think so or not, kids are thinking about their futures, and they are thinking about what they want to do after high school and DECA is a good opportunity for them to explore that,” Grahn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.