The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) responded Monday to a multiple-vehicle injury crash west of Mapleton, North Dakota, one of the largest incidents to date as a result of this week's winter weather event.
"During the morning and afternoon of Monday, Feb. 21, the Fargo area experienced weather conditions that consisted of snow and high winds which created blowing snow," NDHP stated. "The snow and high winds decreased visibility to near zero, and roadways became snow covered due to drifting snow.
NDHP Troopers responded to multiple motorist assists, and crashes on I-29 and I-94 due to near white out conditions that caused limited visibility.
"One of these crashes consisted of a 14-vehcile collision with six injuries that occurred west of Mapleton on I-94 westbound. This crash involved 6 semi-trucks and 8 passenger vehicles," NDHP stated.
Visibility was greatly diminished and near zero at times on Monday. A rear end style collision occurred between a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck. These vehicles blocked both westbound lanes of I-94 and the additional involved vehicles failed to see the semi-truck and passenger vehicle blocking traffic due to the poor visibility and collided creating a pile up of vehicles.
In addition to the NDHP, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, Casselton Fire Department, Mapleton Fire Department, FM Ambulance, and multiple wrecker agencies responded to the scene of the crash.
"Six motorists were transported to the Sanford Hospital as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash. One 69-year-old female from Casselton, North Dakota, sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash," NDHP stated.
The westbound lanes of I-94 were shut down for approximately five hours while emergency responders removed vehicles and investigated the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the NDHP.
"(We) would like to use this as an opportunity to remind the public to drive accordingly to weather conditions, which includes decreasing speeds, wearing your seat belt and leaving safe following distances between vehicles. Avoid driving during no travel advisories and have appropriate winter clothing and a car emergency kit in case your vehicle becomes disabled," NDHP stated.
