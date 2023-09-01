188th Engineer Company returns from Texas border mission

About 100 members of the Wahpeton-based North Dakota National Guard 188th Engineer Company are back home after their month-long mission to support operations near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Operation Lone Star was a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department, the North Dakota National Guard stated. Its participants received praise from leaders including Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. John Hoeven, both R-N.D.
“Border security is national security, and these North Dakota National Guard soldiers made the most of their time at the border, doing an outstanding job of supporting Operation Lone Star to limit illegal crossings and enhance public safety,” Burgum said. “They have our deepest gratitude and respect for their service, professionalism and vigilant work to protect our nation.”
Burgum deployed the 188th Engineer Company in response to a request from Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, for states to send available resources to combat illegal activity at the border and ensure the safety and security of all Americans, Burgum’s office stated.
“Our Guard members are always at the ready, answering the call to protect our nation, and we are grateful for the dedicated service of the 188th to help ensure the security of our southern border,” Hoeven said. “Border security is national security, and it is long overdue for the Biden administration to use the tools available to support the good work of our border professionals and curb this illegal immigration crisis. We will continue working to help ensure the success of the Border Patrol and our Guard members in securing our border.”
Capt. Heather Baril, commander of the 188th Engineer Company, said the company was honored to support the state of Texas.
“We were able to quickly integrate with the Texas National Guard and multiple law enforcement partners to ensure mission success. Part of our mission was to deter human and drug trafficking along the border and to ensure public safety,” Baril said.
According to the North Dakota National Guard, soldiers “collaborated and built relationships with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. They also joined efforts with Texas, Iowa, Nebraska, and West Virginia National Guard units during their mission.”
“It is a testament to their dedication and preparedness that they were able to accomplish so much in such a short amount of time,” stated Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the Guard’s adjutant general. “The sacrifices made by not only the Soldiers but also the families and employers is greatly appreciated. Thank you to all the 188th Engineer Company Soldiers for their selfless sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting our state and nation.”
Successes achieved by the 188th Engineer Company, according to the North Dakota National Guard, include:
• Conducting more than 53 observation point and prevent-deter-interdict missions, which spanned over 25 miles of the southern border.
• Conducting multiple Engineer and Surge Response Team missions to ensure a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement in the Soldiers’ area of operations.
• Performing more than 2,500 hours of maintenance on equipment, significantly improving operational readiness for agencies on the ground.
“The North Dakota National Guard still has approximately 125 members of the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment with UH-72A Lakota helicopters serving at the southwest border on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Burgum’s office stated. “The yearlong deployment began in October 2022 and followed the return of 125 members of the 957th Engineer Company’s Multi-Role Bridge Company.
North Dakota National Guard units have provided support at the southwest border during more than 10 deployments since 2006, according to the state of North Dakota.
Daily News has reached out to the 188th Engineer Company’s readiness sergeant and hopes to learn more about Operation Lone Star from those who experienced it.