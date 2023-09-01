188th Engineer Company returns from Texas border mission

About 100 members of the Wahpeton-based North Dakota National Guard 188th Engineer Company are back home after their month-long mission to support operations near the U.S.-Mexico border.

 Courtesy North Dakota National Guard Public Affairs

Operation Lone Star was a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department, the North Dakota National Guard stated. Its participants received praise from leaders including Gov. Doug Burgum and Sen. John Hoeven, both R-N.D.

North Dakota National Guard units have provided support at the southwest border during more than 10 deployments since 2006, according to the state of North Dakota.


