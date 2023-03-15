$1M each for Wahpeton, Breckenridge’s home improvement programs

From left, Gate City Vice President of Retail Banking Mike Turchin, Assistant Vice President/Personal Loan Officer Jackie Bladow and Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The trio celebrated Gate City's allocation of $1 million to the city's Home Improvement Partnership Program. An additional $1 million allocation goes to Breckenridge, Minn.
Qualifying projects include patio additions, new garages, furnace replacements and accessibility adjustments. Funds may also be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property upgrades.
Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are each $1 million richer this March.
Both of the Twin Towns have individually partnered with Gate City Bank for the Home Improvement Partnership Program. The program is designed to revitalize mature neighborhoods by helping homeowners make repairs and upgrades at a low interest rate.
“You’ve been great partners with us in the past,” Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht said Monday, March 13 to Gate City Vice President of Retail Banking Mike Turchin and Assistant Vice President/Personal Loan Officer Jackie Bladow. “Our goal is to fly through that money.”
The application process opened Wednesday, March 15, with a deadline of Oct. 31, 2023. Qualifying projects, Gate City Bank stated, include patio additions, new garages, furnace replacements and accessibility adjustments. Funds may also be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property upgrades.
“This innovative program is an incredible opportunity for the residents of Breckenridge,” Building Official Christopher Loehr said. “It covers updates that will increase the value and functionality of homes while improving our local neighborhoods.”
Each city, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, is receiving $1 million. A formal presentation will happen at the next Breckenridge City Council meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 20.
“We truly care about creating a better way of life for our customers, communities and fellow team members,” Turchin said. “We’re very excited for these partnerships.”
The partnerships each include allocations of $1 million, with features of rates as low as 3.02% APR, 10-year or 15-year options and individual allocations of $10,000-$100,000 per project.
“This program is available to owner-occupied, single-family residences located within city limits and current on property tax, special assessment and utility obligations,” Gate City Bank stated. “Each project is subject to credit qualification and a home evaluation. Applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-seven basis as funds are available.”
Senior Content and PR Strategist Dain Sullivan took a holistic view of the Home Improvement Partnership Program.
“We’ve been able to help multiple communities with this innovative initiatives, and we’re so grateful to be able to partner with both Wahpeton and Breckenridge in bringing them to life locally in 2023,” Sullivan said.
Lambrecht feels the same way.
“We want to gear this towards homes that really need it,” he said. “There are a lot of good features that people can take advantage of.”