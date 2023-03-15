$1M each for Wahpeton, Breckenridge’s home improvement programs

From left, Gate City Vice President of Retail Banking Mike Turchin, Assistant Vice President/Personal Loan Officer Jackie Bladow and Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht. The trio celebrated Gate City's allocation of $1 million to the city's Home Improvement Partnership Program. An additional $1 million allocation goes to Breckenridge, Minn.

 Courtesy City of Wahpeton

Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, are each $1 million richer this March.

Both of the Twin Towns have individually partnered with Gate City Bank for the Home Improvement Partnership Program. The program is designed to revitalize mature neighborhoods by helping homeowners make repairs and upgrades at a low interest rate.

$1M each for Wahpeton, Breckenridge’s home improvement programs

Qualifying projects include patio additions, new garages, furnace replacements and accessibility adjustments. Funds may also be used to address code and structural corrections, energy improvements and general property upgrades.