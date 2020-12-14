2 Breckenridge seniors place fourth in MN stocks game

Breckenridge High School seniors Sawyer Schuler and Austin Erickson placed fourth out of over 800 teams in Minnesota in a stock market competition.
The competition lasts three months, beginning in September and wrapping up in December, Breckenridge DECA Advisor Derek Grahn said. It is the first time anyone from Breckenridge High School has placed highly in the competition, Grahn said.
The teams are given a fictional $100,000, which they can invest in stocks, bonds or mutual funds. The goal is to outperform the S&P 500 Bond Index, a stock market index that follows the performance of the largest 500 companies in the U.S. Investors compare their investments to the S&P 500, which is viewed as a standard.
Over the course of three months, the pair were able to grow their $100,000 to around $133,000, beating the S&P 500 by about 22.5 percent.
“They did fantastic with it,” Grahn said. “I think they took some big risks. One of the big moves they made was they shorted a company called Nikola, basically betting that [Nikola] were going to be going down by a significant amount and they actually made a lot of revenue off of that decision.”
Schuler and Erickson will join a call with the Vice President of Charles Schwab Corporation, Jay Robinson, to be recognized for their performance on Tuesday, Dec. 15, Grahn said.
Within the next couple weeks, the two seniors will find out if they finished in the top 25 teams in the region. If they did, Schuler and Erickson could qualify for the national competition, where they would compete against 100 teams from across the U.S., Grahn said.
Breckenridge High School students are required to take a personal finance course as juniors or seniors taught by Grahn, where they learn basic investment strategies and financial literacy.
“I’m really thankful that Breckenridge chooses to make that a priority here,” Grahn said. “Especially if you look at a lot of schools in Minnesota, it’s not required for them, and obviously, personal financial literacy is a very major part of anyone’s future.”
Each student in the class has the opportunity to try their hand at the stock market game. Schuler and Erickson took the class last year, so they competed through DECA for the game this year, Grahn said.
In the class, Grahn said he teaches students to focus on long-term investment strategies. One of the difficulties with the stock market game is the short timeline. With only three months, Schuler and Erickson had to make quick, risky decisions.
Grahn said Schuler and Erickson’s decision to short the company could have lost them a lot of money, but the duo did their research and determined the company was overvalued at the time, resulting in their success.
“If anyone could go through the process of investing and doing it well, we’d have a lot of millionaires out there who are investors in the market,” Grahn said. “It’s [the competition] basically as real world as you can get when it comes to investing in stocks and bonds, and it’s the same thing any of us would do if we were choosing to invest.”
