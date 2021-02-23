2 men rescued after vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Traverse

On Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at approximately 5:30 p.m., a 911 came into Traverse County Sheriff’s Office dispatch from Michael O'Donnell from Minneapolis. O'Donnell informed law enforcement he witnessed a vehicle go through the ice on Lake Traverse, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Chad Schmidt from Dumont, Minnesota, was in his fish house at the time and heard something out of the ordinary that caused him to look out his window. He noticed the vehicle sinking into the lake, the release stated.
Schmidt immediately went to his pick-up and grabbed a tow strap and ran to the victims in the water. Schmidt was able to pull both Pete Katalinas, 56, and Lloyd Nelson, 72, to safety. Katalinas and Nelson are from Wheaton, Minnesota.
Katalinas and Nelson refused medical attention and were later transported home by the Traverse County Sheriff's Office. Both gentlemen are doing fine today and are thankful for all the assistance, the sheriff’s office stated.
