The Red Door Art Gallery has a few new attractions to round out spring and the beginning summer months. Two new exhibitions grace the walls of the gallery.
The first exhibition highlights Native American artists and the work they have created. This selection shows work from the following artists: Lisa Perrin-Kosmo, Ken Estey, Bill Brien, Laura Youngbird, Denise Lajimodiere, Brittney Wade and Louise Erdrich. Pieces range from oil and acrylic painting, digital cell phone art, dream catchers and birch bark.
One striking piece by Perrin-Kosmo is a large acrylic painting called “Let them Speak.” The painting showcases a woman’s face in a vast aquatic space. Her eyes are painted in separate colors to represent the earth and the sky. Her hair is adorned with soft feathers and dripping leaves and a wolf sleeps in the vast embrace of water that keeps the woman’s mouth covered.
Gallery Business Manager, Leslie Enerson, said she was particularly struck by this piece. “The more you look at it the more detail you can find — you just feel damp,” she said.
On the other side of the wall there is a “shrine” to Louise Erdrich complete with some of her books, including her Pulitzer Prize Winner “Night Watchman,” and a portrait created by John House exclusively for this exhibition. Near these literary artworks hang a few dream catchers, differing in size, color and material by Brittney Wade.
This exhibition will be in the gallery until July 30, highlighting the importance and dedication of Native American artists in our communities. The reception will be held June 22, from 5-8 p.m. at the gallery.
The other exhibition showing at the Red Door Art Gallery is the Western and Southwestern Exhibition. The showing is centered by a 48”x24” acrylic bison painting by Karen Bakke. She has two other watercolor paintings shown as well.
Other artists featured in the show are Lindsay Leedahl, Ellen Diedrich, Eloise Kenyon and Scott Kiemle. Most of the work shown are watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings featuring southwestern landscapes and important iconography of the region.
A collection of four oil paintings on canvas by Kenyon highlight the malleable nature of oil painting and what it can do to showcase these landscapes. “They feel really light; you don’t normally get that in oil paintings, they are normally on the darker side,” Enerson said. The texture on the canvas is breathtaking and a must see for anyone in the gallery.
This exhibition will also be up until July 30, with the reception occurring June 22. From 5-8 p.m.
The Red Door Art Gallery also commonly hosts events that the community is welcome to take part in. All information can be found on their website http://www.reddoorgallerywahpeton.com/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.