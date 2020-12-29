2 new MN laws take effect Jan. 1, 2021

Minnesota passed two new laws that will take effect Jan. 1, 2021. One new law relates to prior authorization requirements for providers and health insurance companies. The other law modifies the submission and storing of sexual assault testing kits.
Most new laws in the state begin on Aug. 1 in a given year, following the legislative session. Bills that contain an appropriation go into effect on July 1, the beginning of a new fiscal year. In the case of the above laws, each specified an effective date of the first of the year.
The law relating to prior authorization requirements states that if an individual switches health plan companies, their new insurance provider must abide by the individual’s previous prior authorizations for health care services for the first 60 days after enrollment. The new law also shortens the length of time insurance providers have to make a decision.
A prior authorization is a process in which a medical provider must seek approval from a patient’s insurance company to prescribe, refill or provide a service in order for it to have the potential to be covered by the company.
Prior authorization essentially puts the determination of whether a medical procedure or decision is necessary in the hands of an individual’s insurance provider, according to healthcare.gov.
The new law is intended to, “clarify and simplify the prior authorization process by creating time limits and criteria transparency,” according to the American Academy of Family Physicians.
The law was sponsored by Rep. Kelly Morrison (DFL-Deephaven) and Sen. Julie Rosen (R-Vernon Center). Morrison, a physician, was the chief author of the bill.
“I am really pleased to share my bill to update and streamline the prior authorization process was passed with big bipartisan support,” Morrison said in May, after the bill passed the House.
The second law relating to sexual assault testing kits removes law enforcement’s discretion when submitting an unrestricted examination kit — one where the victim has given their permission for forensic analysis. The current law gives law enforcement some discretion.
The law also states that unrestricted examination kits should be kept indefinitely. Restricted kits — in which the victim does not give permission for forensic analysis — must be submitted either by law enforcement or by a hospital to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension within 60 days. The BCA must then retain the kits for at least 30 months.
Under the current law, restricted kits are destroyed by law enforcement at three or six months, depending on agency policies. The modification to the law gives victims more time to decide if they eventually want the kit analyzed.
The law was sponsored by Rep. Mary Murphy (DFL-Hermantown) and Sen. David Senjem (R-Rochester), however, the chief author of the bill was Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake).
The bill was initially included in the regular session in February 2020, co-authored by Rep. Kelly Moller, (D-Shoreview).
"We are continuing to see victims getting denied justice with destruction of rape kits," Moller said. "Victims who undergo a rape examination, often a grueling and difficult process, deserve to have their kits tested. I'm happy to work alongside Rep. O'Neill to get this bill passed."
