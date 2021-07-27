2 Things to Know Today

1. The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. New York City will require all of its municipal workers — including teachers and police officers — to get coronavirus vaccines by mid-September or face weekly COVID-19 testing, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday. Sanford Health announced last week it is requiring employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
2. Tokyo Olympics: Americans take gold in skeet sweep. U.S. Olympic skeet athlete Amber English erased the disappointment of barely missing the two previous Olympics by winning a gold medal Sunday, the Associated Press reported. Vincent Hancock made history about an hour later, becoming the first skeet shooter to win three golds.
