A new batch of 20 young movers and shakers were inducted into the sixth annual 20 under 40 event on Thursday, March 30. Nearly 100 people filled the spacious dining room at Prante’s Fine Dining to celebrate their friends, family and coworkers as they were honored for their dedication and impact on the Twin Towns community.
“This year’s nomination list was very impressive and brings excitement to our communities for a bright future ahead,” Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “A special thank you to our speaker and one of last year’s honorees, Jack Hiedeman.”
The night’s speaker, Hiedeman, was a recipient of the award the previous year. He spoke about his personal journey and how proud he is to continue giving back to the community he calls his home.
Each honoree was presented with a plaque, and the opportunity to say a few words — mostly thank yous to their loved ones who came out in support.
Honorees included Kimberly Abel, Gary Althoff, Belinda Busch, Brittany Canton, Whitney Demarais, Vicky Grohnke, Erin Hamar, Kory Kaste, Carson Klosterman, Sarah Lundstrom, Andrew Mauch, Bethany Mauch, Amanda Miller-Fisher, Derek Ostby, Morgan Parker, Katrina Reinke, Danielle Renham, Shantell Schutt, Ashley Wiertzema and Margaret Wilson.
“I would like to thank our sponsors, Prante’s Fine Dining, Gripper’s Sports, Hankinson Renewable, NDSCS Alumni Foundation, State Farm Insurance — Amanda Frederick, ContiTech USA/WCCO, Farmers Union of the Southern Valley, Minn-Dakota Farmers Cooperative, Otter Tail Power Company and Digital Guru,” Klostreich said.
Daily News will have a video of the entire event available.