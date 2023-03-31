A new batch of 20 young movers and shakers were inducted into the sixth annual 20 under 40 event on Thursday, March 30. Nearly 100 people filled the spacious dining room at Prante’s Fine Dining to celebrate their friends, family and coworkers as they were honored for their dedication and impact on the Twin Towns community.

“This year’s nomination list was very impressive and brings excitement to our communities for a bright future ahead,” Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “A special thank you to our speaker and one of last year’s honorees, Jack Hiedeman.”



Tags