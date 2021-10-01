Each year, the Daily News and News Monitor recognize and celebrate distinguished young professionals in North Dakota and Minnesota’s Southern Red River Valley community. The annual 20 Under 40 event was held Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Prante’s in Wahpeton.
Wednesday’s celebration honored the 2021 award winners, nominated by their peers and neighbors. It also included recognition of the 2020 winners, whose ceremony that year was held in a drive-thru format in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event was considered a successful return to tradition.
“We did receive more than 60 nominations, making it very tough to get down to the chosen 20 for 2021,” Daily News and News Monitor Publisher Tara Klostreich said. “The nomination list was very impressive and it is clear that the Southern Red River Valley has a bright future ahead of us. This event also serves to motivate other young professionals and leaders throughout.”
Honorees gave brief acceptance speeches. Included are some of their comments:
• Erin Bohenstingl — “I want to thank my family for all of their support.”
• Abby Carlson — “An extra-special thank you (goes to) my husband and my family, for pushing me to further my career and supporting all the late hours and craziness of our busy lives.”
• Ashley Fliflet — “I want to thank the generations that have come before us, that have shown us what it takes to keep our community going.”
• Matt Frederick — “It’s a pleasure to work with (my staff, team and customers) each and every day.”
• Brittany Hatting — “My husband, Zach, put his career on hold so that I could go to law school. He’s the one that helped me make my dreams of owning my own law firm come true.”
• Lisa Hill — “I just want to thank my family. My husband, my sister and brother-in-law are here. And also, my hairless cat Chandler and my best friend, Whitney Link.”
• Jess Krump — “I have been very fortunate and blessed to have awesome mentors for my position and just fortunate to care for vulnerable individuals in trying times.”
• Patricia Kuchera — “I just want to say thank you to my family and for all the wonderful opportunities that Lincoln State Bank has given me over the years.”
• Stefani Mikkelson — “I appreciate (work supervisor Dewey Miller for) believing in me and showing me that when letting go and growing, beautiful things can happen.”
• Christina Monilaws — “Thank you for this award and this support.”
• Brittney Neumann — “Thank you to the Daily News for this honor and to my husband Loren and to the rest of my family for their support.”
• Dillon Ostby — “It’s an honor.”
• Mitch Ronan — “A special thank you (goes) to everyone who could make this night happen.”
• Rev. Brock Schmeling — “Thank you so much.”
• Alissa Steffens — “It’s been an honor to serve everybody in the local communities.”
• Dr. David Woods II — “My wife, Heather, she pulled me to Wahpeton and I thank God every day that she did. I am so honored to raise my kids in this community.”
This year’s honorees who were unable to attend included Lori Gefre, Stacia Henningsen, Jessi Kappes and Danielle Mullin. Henningsen’s thanks were read by Klostreich.
“I am so thankful to live in a community that allows and encourages personal growth,” Henningsen wrote.
Wednesday’s guests who were 20 Under 40 recipients in 2020 included:
• Amanda Crouse — “It’s obviously a great community to be a part of and I thoroughly enjoy living here.”
• Yoney Fobb — “I’d just like to thank my wife, Renata, my family and also this great community for making this Colorado boy feel like one of your own.”
• Tracey Medenwaldt — “I’ll just say thank you.”
• Julie Carlson — “Thank you so much to the Daily News for making this possible, and not just tonight.”
• Sarah Kratcha — “I just wanted to say thank you to the Daily News for taking the time to recognize all these amazing people that we have in the community.”
• Kelsey VanOverbeke — “The greatest thing we do is right here (daughter Paisley).”
• Whitney Link — “Thank you.”
• Jessica Gilsrud — “I am so grateful to get to work with the high school students. I can’t wait to hear what we say about their generation. We’re going to have great things to say. They’re amazing.”
The year’s other honorees were Ashley Zach, Brooke Hills, Dawn Kubela, Fernando Reese, Jena Tolbert, Jenn Phillips, Jordan Christensen, Lani Wahler, Luke Glarum, Myar Oltman, Nick Bruneau and Tanner Rabbithead.
Daily News and News Monitor’s 2021 20 Under 40 event was sponsored by Prante’s, Vintage Rose Floral and Gifts of Hankinson, North Dakota, Econofoods and Grippers Sports. Entertainment was provided by keyboardist Addie Christensen, Wahpeton.
Prior to the winners being awarded, KFGO talk radio host and former North Dakota state Sen. Joel Heitkamp, Dem-NPL-District 26, spoke.
“(A community) only works if you believe in it and invest in it as well,” Heitkamp said. “For (Daily News and News Monitor) to get you together tonight, to get to know each other a little bit better, to talk about what you’re doing and maybe learn from each other about what you can do, is a good thing.”
Exclusive photos from 20 Under 40 can be seen at NABUR.
