1. New Outdoors page inside: Since our student athletes aren’t competing during the shutdown, we’ve converted our Sports page to an Outdoors page. You’ll find columnists Wayne Beyer, Nick Simonson and Doug Leier there, as well as other recreation-related information. If you have photos of fishing or hunting you’d like to submit for the page, email them to editor@wahpetondailynews.com.
2. Wick Communications has established a Community Grant Program to help locally-owned businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. Community organizations are encouraged to apply in the effort to promote and market themselves during this challenging time. Recipients will be awarded a dollar for dollar match in marketing. For more information, visit wick.news/grant.
3. U.S. retail sales dropped 8.7 percent in March as the coronavirus outbreak forced an almost complete lockdown of commerce across the country. Auto sales dropped 25.6 percent and clothing store sales fell 50.5 percent, according to the Commerce Department. Restaurants and bars reported a nearly 27 percent drop in revenue.
4. Economic stimulus checks started arriving this week. They’ll be automatically deposited into bank accounts of those who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return and received a refund via direct deposit. Social Security retirement and disability beneficiaries will also automatically receive their payments. for more information, visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.