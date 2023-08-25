2023 Round Up brings vehicle lovers out to OK Tire

Plenty of spectators feasted their eyes on the interiors and exteriors of custom and vintage vehicles at the 2023 Round Up. It was held Thursday, Aug. 24, at OK Tire in Wahpeton.

Classic vehicles and enthusiasts of all ages came out Thursday, Aug. 24, to OK Tire Store & Service in Wahpeton for the 2023 Round Up.

The car show included music and food. Plenty of spectators, however, mostly feasted their eyes on the interiors and exteriors of custom and vintage vehicles.

Car shows are a summer and early autumn staple in the Southern Red River Valley. Wahpeton will hold its Classy and Classic Car Show on Thursday, Oct. 5.
