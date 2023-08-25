2023 Round Up brings vehicle lovers out to OK Tire

Classic vehicles and enthusiasts of all ages came out Thursday, Aug. 24, to OK Tire Store & Service in Wahpeton for the 2023 Round Up.
The car show included music and food. Plenty of spectators, however, mostly feasted their eyes on the interiors and exteriors of custom and vintage vehicles.
Car shows are a summer and early autumn staple in the Southern Red River Valley. Wahpeton will hold its Classy and Classic Car Show on Thursday, Oct. 5. Lidgerwood, North Dakota, held its Cruise Night earlier in August.
While fall driving does not get as much attention as summer and winter driving, it is still a season with its own road characteristics. Endurance Warranty outlined several seasonal problems that can affect car owners and drivers.
“The heat of summer is your tires’ biggest enemy,” Endurance Warranty states. “Heat expands the air in your tires, increasing your tire pressure by 1-2 pounds per square inch (PSI) for every 10-degree increase, which can put additional wear on the tire itself. The increased pressure can cause rubbing and unwanted friction, leading to a flat tire or, worse, a blowout.
Additionally, the heat from the road also begins to break down the synthetic and natural rubber compound in a tire.
“The road’s heat and friction can dry out the tire, causing it to become brittle and can often even lead to dry rot. Once dry rot sets in, a dangerous and costly blowout becomes imminent. And come the fall, those issues that sprang up during the summer could only worsen,” according to Endurance Warranty.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends that drivers practice year-round safety.
“Keep your gas tank close to full whenever possible,” NHTSA states. “For longer trips, plan enough time to stop to stretch, get something to eat, return calls or text messages, and change drivers or rest if you feel drowsy. You know the rules: Do not text or drive distracted; obey posted speed limits; and always drive sober. Both alcohol and drugs whether legal or illicit can cause impairment.”
More information is available by visiting nhtsa.gov.