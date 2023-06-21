2045 Comprehensive Plan passed by Wahpeton leaders

The 2045 Wahpeton Comprehensive Plan, approved Monday, June 19 with a 7-0 vote, is available at wahpeton.com. Highlights of the 138-page document include feedback from a community survey.

 Courtesy City of Wahpeton

Wahpeton must be a safe community connected to its history, natural spaces and neighbors. That is the vision stated in a comprehensive plan intended to guide the city for approximately the next 22 years.

