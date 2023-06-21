2045 Comprehensive Plan passed by Wahpeton leaders

Wahpeton must be a safe community connected to its history, natural spaces and neighbors. That is the vision stated in a comprehensive plan intended to guide the city for approximately the next 22 years.
The 2045 Wahpeton Comprehensive Plan, approved Monday, June 19 with a 7-0 vote, is available at wahpeton.com. Highlights of the 138-page document include feedback from a community survey.
Eight areas of focus received the most support from community members:
• revitalizing local and/or existing businesses
• revitalizing downtown properties
• improving park facilities and/or access to green spaces
• crime prevention initiatives
• increased partnerships with community organizations
• sustainability and energy efficiency
• historic preservation
• environmental protection
The comprehensive plan is intended to be reflective of community priorities, ambitions and interests. It is intended to shape and uphold policy, including guidance for zoning and subdivision regulations or the recognition and support of what contributes to and ensures Wahpeton’s strengths.
“The comprehensive plan should be perceived and treated as a document in need of constant reflection and amendment,” it states. “A quality plan changes over time to better reflect the vision of the community.”
Nearly 30 pages were devoted to a chapter on objectives and action items. Exercising best practices in land use management is an objective with action items including the maintenance of a future land use map, identifying and codifying growth management strategies best aligned with Wahpeton’s vision for the future and maintaining small area plans for the downtown and employment corridor future land use districts.
One best practice identified was the adoption of a Complete Streets policy.
“Complete Streets is an approach for street design that incorporates pedestrian, bicyclist and transit infrastructure in a manner that is safe, comfortable and accessible for all community members,” the comprehensive plan states. “Improved streetscapes that allow for safe, comfortable use of public rights-of-way in a city remove physical and mental barriers that discourage residents and visitors from engaging in outdoor activities in the public sphere.”
Wahpeton Councilman at large Cory Unruh was absent Monday. Councilman at large Kelly McNary attended the meeting by conference call.
City Hall and the Leach Public Library will both be closed Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 for the Fourth of July.
The next Wahpeton City Council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, July 10.