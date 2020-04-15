$25K approved for cover crop incentive program

On Tuesday, April 14 the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners approved a request from Wilkin County Soil and Water District’s Manager Don Bajumpaa and Technician Kim Melton to continue funding a cover crop program design to improve soil health throughout the county and educate area ag producers.
The commissioners passed the motion to approve $25,000 in funding for a Wilkin County Cover Crop Incentive Program. The amount will be paid with Riparian Aid Protection funds.
The board originally approved $20,000 in 2019 to start up this program. For the fall 2019 program, SWCD had 18 contracts with area farmers that covered nearly 724 acres, averaging 38 acres per contract.
“Our cover crop program is designed to be farmer-friendly,” Melton said. “It has the flexibility for farmers to use it in their problem spots or where they want to run a trial with cover crops. Our goal is to get farmers thinking about soil health and how boosting your soil health will help you in the long run.”
Soil health is examined in three aspects: chemistry, biology and physical characteristics. The implementation of soil health practices improves agricultural fields and overall health of crops, Bajumpaa explained.
“A big perk to utilizing this Cover Crop Incentive program is for farmers to take advantage of the SWCD’s soil health analysis. We meet them out in their field and observe soil health characteristics such as infiltration, compaction, and soil structure to name a few. The soil health analysis is aimed at the problematic areas such as unproductive headlands but we are more than happy to check out any problematic areas where farmers are looking to increase their soil health,” Melton said.
Farmers receive the incentive in the form of a payment per acre for applying cover crops to their fields. The rate is based on Natural Resources Conservation Services cover crop rates and they change yearly and are based on single species or multi-species cover crop mixes. For fall 2019, the average cost share paid out was $1,515.86.
“I thought it was a really good program. I had such a great catch on my field and looking at all the worms in my soil was truly amazing. It really helps me offset those problem areas that I am putting money into and nothing grows. The soil assessment was just cool. I remember seeing the compaction throughout my field and how it changed in different areas,” Darin Raguse, an area farmer a part of the program, said.
The fertile soil of the Red River Valley was formed by the deposits from the ancient Lake Agassiz. When the lake receded, the rich-suspended sediments settled on the ground, creating flat and interconnected particles. However, because the rich soil has been continuously used for agricultural practices, developing and implementing practices for better soil health is necessary for better crops and conservation outcomes.
Practicing good soil health methods keeps the soil rich in nutrients to produce a better yield and field conditions for farming, Melton said.
“Cover crops are a huge benefit to your soil health,” Melton said. “You’re seeding another crop while cash crop is out there. For example, you have your corn standing and you are going to fly in cereal rye in September when the corn is not using water anymore and it is dying out and so you’re seeding in rye and as it is coming out it’s going to be using that water so you are going to be able to get into that field sooner because the rye is pulling water out and your corn isn’t. This provides structure.”
Additionally, the cover crop is increasing the health of the soil by adding organic matter, it helps minimize soil compaction, suppresses weeds and reduces wind and water erosion, Bajumpaa explained.
For more information about the program or how to get involved, contact Kim Melton at 218-643-2933, extension 3.
