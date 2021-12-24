3 Christmas Things to Know Today

1. On the night of Christmas, many kids leave presents in stockings for Santa Claus. However, many families in European countries like the Netherlands and Germany follow old traditions. The children leave their shoes out the front door filled with hay and carrot for reindeer to eat. If children remain good and not naughty, then St. Nicholas leaves them savories like candies and apples.

2. Have you ever wondered why people go door to door singing carols? The tradition is based on the English custom of wassailing, which was a tradition to toast to someone’s good health and fortune. St. Francis of Assisi took this tradition and converted it to the modern form of caroling.

3. The Christmas wreath is representative of the crown of thorns that Jesus wore. Eventually, the colors of Christmas – red, green, and gold were added. Red is said to represent the blood of Jesus, green is supposed to symbolize life, and gold stands for royalty and light. And the evergreen foliage used to make Christmas wreaths symbolizes the continuity of life and nature even in the darkest days of winters.

