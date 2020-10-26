3 involved in accident in Wilkin County

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and the passengers were uninjured, according to the Minnesota State Patrol incident report. 

A Minnesota woman, man and 2-year-old girl were involved in an accident on I-94 near milepost 28 in Wilkin County at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.

The driver, 23-year-old Adenike Martins and two passengers were traveling at a high speed when she came up behind another vehicle and veered into a ditch, according to the report.

Martins sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a Fargo, North Dakota, health facility. The passengers, 21-year-old Idrisa Joseph Bayoh and the toddler, were not injured in the accident, the report stated.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Barnesville Ambulance and Police Department responded to the incident. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.

