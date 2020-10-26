3 involved in accident in Wilkin County

A Minnesota woman, man and 2-year-old girl were involved in an accident on I-94 near milepost 28 in Wilkin County at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, according to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report.
The driver, 23-year-old Adenike Martins and two passengers were traveling at a high speed when she came up behind another vehicle and veered into a ditch, according to the report.
Martins sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to a Fargo, North Dakota, health facility. The passengers, 21-year-old Idrisa Joseph Bayoh and the toddler, were not injured in the accident, the report stated.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Barnesville Ambulance and Police Department responded to the incident. Alcohol was not involved, according to the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.