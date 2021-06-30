3 new laws take effect in Minnesota July 1

Three new laws take effect in Minnesota beginning Thursday, July 1. They are related to business and commerce, retirement and state government.
Tax-forfeited land sales
A new law beginning July 1 modifies the statutes governing tax-forfeited land sales. The law would extend protections for property in foreclosure in current law, to tax-forfeited property, common interest communities and contracts for deed, according to a release from the Minnesota House of Representatives.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue must issue a quitclaim deed to the record owner once a county auditor certifies that tax-forfeited property has been sold.
“The deed must state the record owner’s estate as grantee if a tax-forfeited sale is made to a
personal representative, heir or devisee, and the owner is deceased at the time of the redemption period or certification,” the release stated.
A quitclaim deed subject to an installment contract must be sent to a county auditor, who will record it, before it is sent to the grantee. If an installment is not paid, the sale will be subject to cancellation.
Omnibus pension and retirement law
The application of pre-2017 factors used in converting a lump sum to an annuity under the unclassified plan for legislative employees is extended until July 30, 2022. Lump-sums can be distributed from a qualified retirement plan. These account structures can convert the lump-sum into an annuity, or a series of payments made at equal intervals.
The law also enables current employees and employees who left in the past year to purchase Minnesota State Retirement System service credits for the period they were excluded from coverage. The period during which an employee who returns from military service can purchase service credits for a period of military leave is also extended. The law also makes technical changes to Public Employees Retirement Association statutes.
Finally, the law includes increased pension payments to a former House of Representatives and Labor Department employee who received an erroneous benefit estimate from the Minnesota State Retirement System.
Claims law mostly to man exonerated of felony
A joint House-Senate Subcommittee on Claims determines which claims they will fund each year. This year, they chose to fund $109,865 in fiscal year 2022, primarily to Nicholas Peterson, who filed a claim after he served 572 days in prison and 220 days on supervised release for a felony he was exonerated from.
The remainder of fund ($1,181) is for sentence-to-service and community work service claims under $7,000 and other claims already paid out by the Corrections Department, the release stated.
