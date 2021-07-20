3 Things to Know Today

1. U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., is among the five Republicans chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to join the House Committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021. Daily News will provide full coverage of this story, reported by CNN, in our Thursday edition.
2. The Richland County Health Department, Wahpeton, has received $125,000 from the Office of National Drug Control Policy. Funding was announced by U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. Additional coverage, including comments from local leaders, is forthcoming.
3. Famous people with a July 20 birthday include Alexander the Great (356-323 B.C.), geneticist Gregor Mendel (1822-1884), Mt. Everest scaler Edmund Hillary (1919-2008), actress Natalie Wood (1938-1981), Soundgarden musician Chris Cornell (1964-2017) and dancer-TV personality Julianne Hough (1988-).
