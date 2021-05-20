3 Things to Know Today

1. Paul Mooney, the boundary-pushing comedian who was Richard Pryor’s longtime writing partner and whose bold, incisive musings on racism and American life made him a revered figure in stand-up, has died, Associated Press reported. He was 79. He was head writer on “In Living Color, and helped create and inspire the Homey D. Clown character. He also starred on “Chappelle’s Show.”

2. The New York attorney general’s office said Tuesday that it is conducting a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business empire, expanding what had previously been a civil probe. “We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan DA,” Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Attorney General Letitia James, said in statement.

3. Today’s birthdays include William Fargo (1818-1881), Wells Fargo co-founder; Jimmy Stewart (1908-1997), actor; Joe Cocker (1944-2014), singer-songwriter; Cher (1946- ), singer-songwriter/actress.

