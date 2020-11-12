3 Things to Know Today

1. Asya Branch, a University of Mississippi student, was crowned Miss USA earlier this week. She is the first Black woman to be be crowned Miss Mississippi, CNN reported. Branch will go on to represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant.
2. Today in History: Ellis Island, known as the gateway to America, closed its doors on Nov. 12, 1954. For more than 60 years beginning in 1892, Ellis Island processed millions of immigrants. It was designated as the country’s first federal immigration center in 1890. To learn more about Ellis Island and its place in American history, turn to page A5.
3. Today’s Birthdays include Jeanne Mance, who founded the first hospital in North America (1606-1673); women’s rights activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton (1815-1902); “Thinker” sculptor Auguste Rodin (1840-1917); Academy Award winning actress and Princess of Monaco Grace Kelly (1929-1982); murderer and cult leader Charles Manson (1934-2017); singer-songwriter Neil Young (1945-); actress Megan Mullally (1958-); actor Ryan Gosling (1980-) and Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway (1982-).
