3 Things to Know Today

1. There’s a fifth ocean, according to National Geographic. The Southern Ocean, also known as the body of water that surrounds Antarctica, was made publicly known Wednesday, June 23. The Southern Ocean includes the southernmost stretches of the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans, CNN reported. The Arctic Ocean is located at Earth’s northernmost stretch.
2. A petition to recall North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has gotten approval from the state Secretary of State’s office. The recall campaign is being led by Michael Coachman, former certified write-in gubernatorial candidate for 2020. More than 89,460 signatures would be needed to get Burgum and Sanford on the 2022 ballot, Forum News Service reported.
3. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 that a former Pennsylvania high school cheerleader could not be punished by her public school for posting a profanity-laced Snapchat caption when she was off school grounds, CNN reported. “Sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessity,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote. Brandi Levy wrote in 2017 against her school, softball, cheerleading and “everything.”
