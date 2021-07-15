3 Things to Know Today

1. Authorities have honed in on a Florida suspect who they believe played a part in the assassination of Haiti's president Wednesday, July 7. Haitian authorities identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, a Haitian businessman living in Florida who once expressed a desire to lead his country in a YouTube video.
2. Seventy-two are dead in South Africa from riots over the jailing of the country's ex-President Jacob Zuma. It escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence.
3. The death toll of the Florida condo collapse is up to 90 people, as authorities continue the search for victims. It was announced last week that rescue efforts would become recovery efforts. Authorities anticipate recovery efforts will take several more weeks.
