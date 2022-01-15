3 Things to Know Today

1. #BettyWhiteChallenge is raising money and awareness for animals. The idea — to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on her birthday, which is Monday, Jan. 17 — quickly took off on social media after her death, and drew support from celebrities like actors Mark Hamill and George Takei on Twitter. She was a tireless advocate for animals throughout her life.
2. A federal judge on Friday ordered Martin Shkreli to return $64.6 million in profits he and his company reaped from inflating the price of the life-saving drug Daraprim and barred him from participating in the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life, the AP reported. The ruling came several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December. The Federal Trade Commission and seven states brought the case in 2020 against the man dubbed in the media as “Pharma Bro.” Shkreli was CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals — later Vyera — when it jacked up the price of Daraprim. It treats a rare parasitic disease that strikes pregnant women, cancer patients and AIDS patients.
3. A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book sold at auction Thursday for a record $3.36 million. Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 from Marvel Comics’ “Secret Wars No. 8” brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit. The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.
