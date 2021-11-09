3 Things to Know Today
ND Tourism

1. North Dakota lawmakers returned to Bismarck Monday for a special session to deal with a limited agenda which includes redistricting and the approval of a spending plan for federal coronavirus relief aid. The session has no time restriction but leaders are hopeful it would last just five days.

2. A North Dakota lawmaker and an organizer of a rally Monday to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates is infected with the coronavirus and won’t attend the event. Republican Rep. Jeff Hoverson posted on Facebook Sunday that he was “quarantining and each day is getting better.” The Minot lawmaker said he is taking the deworming drug ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, and has not checked into a hospital. Ivermectin is designed to fight parasitic infections but conservative commentators have promoted it as a treatment for COVID-19, despite a lack of conclusive evidence that it helps.

3. The Wahpeton All Sports Booster Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 in the high school commons. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?
Load comments