3 Things to Know Today

1. Bethel Lutheran Church, 607 Sixth St. N. in Wahpeton, will display a live Nativity scene from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. The drive-by attraction, depicting the Biblical story of Jesus’ birth, features live animals, shepherds, the three Wise Men, angels and the Holy Family.
2. The Wilkin Drink and Eatery in Breckenridge, Minnesota, announced on Facebook that they will temporarily close, effective Monday, Dec. 21, due to Gov. Tim Walz’s extension of the COVID-19 restrictions through Jan. 10, which states no indoor dining and bar service is allowed and outdoor dining may resume at 50 percent capacity. The Wilkin will re-open once indoor dining is again allowed in Minnesota, the Materi family posted.
3. The Operation White Lights movement kicked off Friday as a way to say thank you to health care heroes. To show your thanks, add white lights and white bows to your home or business, on doors and in windows. You can wear white ribbons on lapels, tie white bows to car antennas and use white lights in holiday displays. Read more about it on our Opinion page today.
