3 Things to Know Today

1. Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective. Pfizer and its partner BioNTech said that while two doses may not be strong enough to prevent infection, lab tests showed a booster increased by 25-fold people’s levels of antibodies capable of fighting off omicron. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson also are testing how their vaccines may hold up. Vaccine makers already are tweaking their vaccine recipes to create an omicron-specific dose in case it’s needed. Pfizer predicted its candidate could be ready for regulators to consider in March.
2. As of Dec. 8, 48 percent of Richland County is vaccinated against COVID-19. Almost 80 percent of those ages 65 and older in the county are vaccinated, and 58 percent of those 18 and over are vaccinated.
3. Almost 52 percent of people in Wilkin County are vaccinated against COVID-19, 92 percent of those 65 and older are vaccinated, and 62 percent of those age 18 and older.
