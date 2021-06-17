3 Things to Know Today

1. The U.S. is likely to claim the hottest place on Earth. Death Valley, California, climbed to 124 degrees Tuesday, making it not only the hottest spot in the U.S. but also probably one of the hottest places in the world — if not the hottest. Wednesday was forecast to get only hotter, with Death Valley predicted to soar to a blistering 128 degrees.
2. Three Hawaii police officers were charged in the killing of a 16-year-old. The charges come after a grand jury last week declined to indict the same three officers in the shooting that killed Iremamber Sykap on April 5. Geoffrey H.L. Thom was charged with one count of murder in the second degree. Zackary K. Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces were each charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
3. Biden warns the U.S. will hit back if Russia continues with cyber strikes. Biden said he had made clear the Kremlin had to “abide by the rules of the road” or face unspecified consequences. Putin was aware the US possessed “unrivalled” cyber capacities, Biden stressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.