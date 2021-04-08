3 Things to Know Today

1. The NDSCS online DREAMS Auction opens at 12 p.m. Friday, April 9 and runs until 9:30 p.m.
2. Investigators say golf superstar Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing a vehicle outside of Los Angeles Feb. 23. The LA County Sheriff’s Office said he was driving between 84-87 mph on a downhill stretch of road, which is known for wrecks and drivers hitting speeds so high there is an emergency exit for runaway vehicles just past where Woods crashed.
3. North Dakota will receive $14.6 million in federal aid to expand access to coronavirus vaccine, particularly among minorities. The funding from the U.S. CDC is part of a $3 billion being distributed across the country for vaccination efforts, Associated Press reported. The state also recently received more than $18 million recently to boost coronavirus testing efforts. More than 1.8 million tests have been administered in North Dakota to 418,563 people, about 55 percent of the population.
