3 Things to Know Today

1. On Monday, April 26 the contractor on Wahpeton’s East Side Sanitary Sewer Project Phase B will close Seventh Street North at 16th Avenue for the installation of a sanitary sewer manhole. Traffic control signage will be installed to route traffic around the work area. Seventh Street North at 16th Avenue is anticipated to be closed to traffic for one week. Travelers are advised to use caution through the work zone and use alternate routes if possible. Contact the city of Wahpeton Public Works Department with questions at 642-6565.
2. Recent precipitation in much of Minnesota and southeastern North Dakota has helped to ease drought conditions and move a notch or two towards “normal” soil moisture, the NOAA reported Friday. From a quarter to half-inch of rain is expected Monday.
3. Sunday’s birthdays include: Al Pacino (1940- ), actor; Hank Azaria (1964- ), actor; John Henson (1965-2014), puppeteer; Joe Buck (1969- ), sportscaster; Renee Zellweger (1969- ), actress; Jason Lee (1970- ), actor; Tim Duncan (1976- ), basketball player.
