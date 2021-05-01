3 Things to Know Today

1. Disneyland reopened Friday at 25 percent capacity after being shuttered for 13 months and cruise lines are expected to sail again this summer as the number of American vaccinated topped 100 million. Unfortunately, the news isn’t so bright elsewhere in the world. Beginning Tuesday, the U.S. will restrict travel from India due to a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases there and the rise of potentially dangerous variants.
2. The FDA approved the first high-dose nose spray, Kloxxado, for reversing opioid overdoses Friday. The more potent medicine is needed, experts say, because low-dose naloxone sprays and injections sometimes must be given multiple times to keep someone alive until medical help arrives.
3. Mother’s Day is next Sunday, May 9. This year, Mother’s Day spending is expected to total a record $28.1 billion, up $1.4 billion from 2020, the annual survey released by the National Retail Federation reveals.
